Sacramento, CA

Watch longtime Kings fan Hasan Minhaj, Mike Bibby reflect on 2002 playoff run

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

With the Sacramento Kings looking like a playoff team again in 2023, it might be time to reflect on some of the most controversial and memorable moments from the infamous 2002 NBA Western Conference finals matchup between the Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers.

That’s exactly what Davis native, comedian and Kings fan Hasan Minhaj and former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby did this week on a new episode of the “ Games With Names ” sports podcast. The podcast is hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril.

Bibby gave his thoughts on what many believe was poor officiating during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, including the elbow he took from Kobe Bryant that was never called by referees. Bibby said that if Game 6 had gone their way, he’s certain the Kings would have gone on to win at least one championship.

“We were the best team in the league, hands down,” Bibby said on the podcast. “I think the Lakers knew it, the league knew it and everybody in the world knew it. It shouldn’t have went to game 7 and it’s unfortunate we s--- the bed in Game 7. But we thought we’d have another chance the next year but injuries hit us.”

The entire “Games With Names” episode can be watched here on YouTube.

‘Just the beginning’: Kings stars De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis share spotlight on ESPN

Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Domantas Sabonis questionable

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

