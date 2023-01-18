Read full article on original website
Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande
VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
Aransas County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother to death
Officials said Paul Vaughn was booked into the Aransas County detention center on Jan. 17, and was formally charged with murder on Jan. 19.
Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town. A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area...
Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest
, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition
Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas – A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
Victoria officer finds ‘unauthorized intruder’ in patrol car during traffic stop
The Victoria Police Department had to deal with an unexpected intruder in one of its patrol cars during an early morning traffic stop over the weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15), officers were flagged down by a motorist who reported a driver had blown through two red lights and was driving erratically.
Heifers auctioned at A&H show in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids of all ages competed for grand champion in The San Patricio and Aransas County Agricultural & Homemakers show. The pen of two heifer judging and auction took place at the San Patricio County fairgrounds. Some of the kids that competed were separate by a...
Local man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to light a man on fire
58-year-old Layne Derouen was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a controlled substance.
Neighborhood on alert after overnight car break-ins
The alleged thieves targeted homes near Airline and McCardle Road. Several neighbors on Stratton Drive were affected.
Port of Corpus Christi to test alarms, outdoor siren Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you hear sirens coming from the Port of Corpus Christi this morning, it is only a test. The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will be testing audible alarms and an outdoor siren at the Bulk Materials Facility at 4820 E. Navigation Blvd between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to a Reverse Alert.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD to have increased police presence Friday
Students at Skidmore-Tynan ISD can expect to see an extra police presence Friday. According to Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse, officials with the district found a threatening note in the boys restroom at the high school with Friday's date listed. In a Facebook post, Waterhouse said they will respond with...
Texas State Aquarium to open new wildlife rescue center in early March
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium's new wildlife rescue center is still under construction as its grand opening is now just a month and a half away. 3NEWS was able to take a tour of the brand new facility. Visitors will be able to see all kinds of things, such as surgery, CT scans and turtles being rehabilitated.
Update: Four suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident near The Grove Apartments
VICTORIA, Texas – At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities arrested Jacob Solis, 22, from a residence in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. According to the Victoria Police Department, Solis was the subject of a warrant charging him with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in reference to the incident at...
Future of the Corpus Christi Fire Department
Within the past month and a half. the fire chiefs for both Corpus Christi fire and Emergency Services District 2 have both retired.
Pipe bust at McArdle, Staples intersection caused by decades-old damage to protective coating
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 8, the city initiated an emergency closure of the McArdle Rd. and Staples St. intersection after a major waterline break caused road damage. The city initially said that a contractor in the area had punctured the line but an investigation by the...
Two cars hit by falling traffic signal at Everhart, Alameda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police asked drivers to avoid Everhart and Alameda Sunday evening after a traffic signal fell and hit two cars. No one was injured and the cars were able to be driven away, city officials said in a statement. A photo from the intersection...
