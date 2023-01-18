ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio County, TX

KIII 3News

Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
ROCKPORT, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande

VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin

ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
VICTORIA, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest

, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas –  A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

Heifers auctioned at A&H show in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids of all ages competed for grand champion in The San Patricio and Aransas County Agricultural & Homemakers show. The pen of two heifer judging and auction took place at the San Patricio County fairgrounds. Some of the kids that competed were separate by a...
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

Port of Corpus Christi to test alarms, outdoor siren Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you hear sirens coming from the Port of Corpus Christi this morning, it is only a test. The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will be testing audible alarms and an outdoor siren at the Bulk Materials Facility at 4820 E. Navigation Blvd between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to a Reverse Alert.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Skidmore-Tynan ISD to have increased police presence Friday

Students at Skidmore-Tynan ISD can expect to see an extra police presence Friday. According to Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse, officials with the district found a threatening note in the boys restroom at the high school with Friday's date listed. In a Facebook post, Waterhouse said they will respond with...
SKIDMORE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Four suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident near The Grove Apartments

  VICTORIA, Texas – At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities arrested Jacob Solis, 22, from a residence in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. According to the Victoria Police Department, Solis was the subject of a warrant charging him with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in reference to the incident at...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

