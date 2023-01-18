Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
What To Know About Netflix's Account Sharing Crackdown - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is finally putting their foot down on password sharing, setting a date for when the "feature" will be turned off. This has been talked about for some time now, and it looks like subscribers will have until March to decide what to do with "borrowers" hanging on to their profiles. In Prime Video news, the streaming service has set a release window for Invincible season 2, which should arrive later this year. And finally, Tron 3 is moving ahead at Disney, with Jared Leto set to star. The film has no script or director, but it will be a direct sequel to 2010's Tron Legacy.
IGN
Which Platform Is Right For You?
Having the right gaming setup can completely transform your gaming experience. But with so many options in platforms, peripherals, and in-game items, it can be tough to know which ones are right for you. Mark Medina is here to break down and compare some of the top Gaming Platforms available right now, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Steamdeck, PC, and Nintendo Switch!
IGN
The Most Anticipated Game of 2023: IGN's Readers Have Spoken
2023 is well underway at this point, and with it comes the promise of another year of (hopefully) spectacular games that will make us laugh, cry, and just have the best old time. As it stands (before delays start piling in), we have such potential classics as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and so many more games to look forward to. However, which game are you most excited for? Over the past week, we asked IGN's audience to let us know which games they can't wait to play, and the results are in.
IGN
5 Reasons the POCO X4 GT and F4 GT Aren’t Your Average Smartphones
Today, most smartphone companies are arguing about whose phone has more cameras, better night vision, or can zoom in on Harry Styles and Taylor Swift from the cheap seats. POCO, however, is focusing on gamers and those who demand higher performance from their smartphones. Their X4 GT and F4 GT phones have specs that read more like gaming PCs than phones. Liquid cooling, lightning-fast charging, high refresh rates, an LCD screen for the X4 GT, and AMOLED for the F4 GT are how the company is sticking to its philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t.” The young company seems set on using customer feedback to drive its focus and shake up the smartphone industry. Their goal, as they put it, is to set new benchmarks for aﬀordable phones built with purpose and deliver the amazing performance that they believe tech enthusiasts are looking for.
IGN
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Rumored to Have 160W TGP; GPU Manufacturer Planning on Discontinuing Its MX Series of Cards
Following the release of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPUs at CES 2023, the rumour circles have begun to swirl around the company once again, as customers wait for the next range of graphics cards as part of the RTX 40 series featuring the new Ada Lovelace architecture. Late last...
IGN
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
IGN
NVC Question Block: What Classic Game Did You Miss First Time Around?
Welcome to the inaugural issue of our new, weekly Nintendo Voice Chat column. We're kicking things off by tackling a user-submitted question for our Question Block segment. Listeners of the show are no doubt familiar with the fact we will run into... time constraints... where we can't give your questions the time they deserve. What better way to tackle this problem than to pick one of our favorite user-submitted questions of the week and answer it here?
IGN
How to Link Your Fire Emblem Heroes Account
Fire Emblem Engage features a special cross-over promotion with the Fire Emblem Heroes Mobile game, and allows players to unlock exclusive rewards by linking your account, including legendary weapons and S-Rank Bond Rings to equip on your characters. This page includes a step-by-step process for how to link your Nintendo Account and gain these rewards.
IGN
The Shrimp Model 1 Gaming Keyboard - Review
Casual and competitive gamers alike are now slowly shifting towards smaller keyboards in order to give themselves more mouse area for online play. From TenKey-Less, to 80%, and then 75%, 70%, 65% and 60%, one can get a premium gaming keyboard in a variety of form factors. The Shrimp Model...
IGN
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
IGN
Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production Ahead of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo is planning to ramp up Switch production in the next fiscal year ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Nintendo has told suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in financial year 2023/2024, meaning from the beginning of April.
IGN
Devolver Tumble Time - Official Release Date Trailer
Devolver Tumble Time will be available on mobile devices on January 26, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about this physics-based puzzle-matching mobile game, including features like daily challenges, weekly maps, and more, as well as the ability to unlock characters from various Devolver games including Gris, Enter the Gungeon, Hotline Miami, Shadow Warrior, Serious Sam, Reigns and more.
IGN
Ubisoft Cancels Development of Project Q; Anno 1800 Makes Its Way to Consoles, as the Title Breaks 2.5 Million Player Mark
Earlier this month, Ubisoft created major waves with cancellations for various unannounced projects. Alongside the postponement of Skull and Bones, 2023 saw the shelving of multiple titles that won't see the light of day. At the time, no details were released about the unannounced projects. However, it's now been confirmed...
IGN
PUBG Mobile Aftermath Introduces New Bunkers, Resource Locations and More; New Royale Pass Available Now and More
PUBG Mobile has been going strong since the start of 2023. Firstly, players got to see the one of the most prolific martial artists, Bruce Lee join the battlegrounds. Then, we also got to see players taking the battles off road with a new collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Polaris.
IGN
WoW 10.0.5 Content Update Notes
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
IGN
Forspoken: Leak Featuring Over 1 Hour of Gameplay Surfaces Online Less Than 4 Days Before the Release
Square Enix's Forspoken is all set to release on January 24, 2023 for PC and PlayStation 5. Ahead of its release, the game has been part of a controversy, as we learned about receiving a lowball offer from the developers for producing content for the game. We also learned that the developers have provided the players with over-the-top PC requirements for the game.
IGN
Marvel's Avengers to be Delisted in September as Development Comes to an End
A little more than two years after its original release, Crystal Dynamics is preparing to end active development on Marvel's Avengers, a decision it says it "undertook in conjunction with our partners." According to a blog titled "Final Update on the Future of Marvel's Avengers," support will discontinue on September...
Comments / 0