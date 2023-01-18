Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest in Funeral Ahead of Public Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. A week after Presley died after being rushed to the hospital for apparent cardiac arrest, the musician was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Thursday, Jan. 19. Presley was buried beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. Her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden of the Memphis estate, Lisa Marie Presley's childhood home.
Brittany Snow Is Getting Divorced
After seemingly reconciling for a brief period, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow is pulling the plug on her marriage for good as she recently filed for divorce. Snow wed Tyler Stanland of Selling OC amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The couple announced their separation in September 2022 in a joint Instagram statement. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they wrote at the time on their respective pages. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Stanland was seen getting cozy with his co-star, but then was seen with Snow after reportedly staying the night together, with multiple reports speculating that they'd reconciled. If they did, it didn't last long.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Priyanka Chopra Used a Surrogate to Welcome Her Baby, and Now She's Responding to the Critics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the proud parents of a baby girl, Malti. They welcomed their first child via surrogate in January 2022. In a new interview with British Vogue, Chopra addressed the criticism that she's faced after using a surrogate to welcome her child into the world. When...
'Big Brother' Winner Taylor Hale Blasts Instagram for Claiming Photo Is 'Inappropriate'
Big Brother winner Taylor Hale has a little message for Instagram regarding one of her recent posts. As she shared in the caption, Instagram apparently tried to "demonetize" her account for a risque photo that she shared with her subscribers. In an effort to hit back against the platform, Hale decided to share the snap to her main feed.
Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback
Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
'Love & Marriage: D.C.': EP Carlos King on Explosive Season 2 (Exclusive)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville's spinoff Love & Marriage: D.C. is back for a second season. The series takes viewers into the lives of three D.C. powerhouse couples at different stages of their marriages and businesses. Executive produced by the self-proclaimed "King of Reality TV," Carlos King, he insists this season is one not to miss, despite the exits of former Real Housewives of Potomac alums Chris and Monique Samuels. Monique's exit comes amid reports that she and Chris are separated and headed to divorce. While they acknowledge they are trying a trial separation and live in separate homes, they say it's aiding their marriage for the better. In fact, Monique found it suspect that once she says she decided to leave the show as a result of contract disputes, the report about her marital trouble was leaked.
Kylie Jenner Reveals Son's Name Alongside First Full Photo
Nearly a year after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a son she initially named Wolfe, she's revealed him to the world. The youngest Kar-Jenner kid gave birth to her son that she shares with rapper Travis Scott in Feb. 2022. She's shared glimpses of him on her social media accounts, including snapshots of his hands and feet. But on Jan. 21, she shared four photos of him and the almost 1-year-old for the first time, along with his name. "AIRE," she captioned the post. Thus far, the post has over 14 million likes. Celebrities have flooded her comment section of the post. "Omg angel," singer SZA wrote. "He's so handsome," Chloe Bailey commented. "I love you Aire Webster," wrote proud grandmother Kris Jenner. Longtime family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, "There he is."
Netflix Star Suffers 'Serious Disfigurement' After On-Set Accident
Famous Taiwanese actor Kai Ko suffered severe injuries from a camera-carrying drone while filming the Mandarin-language fantasy series Agent From Above, which will be aired on Netflix later this year. The incident occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, but was reported only this week by Taiwan's United Daily News. It was confirmed by the producers, who told Variety that production had resumed, but Ko (aka Ko Chen-tung) was still missing from work. Ko's manager told Taiwan media that his face had suffered "serious disfigurement" after he was hit in the face near his cheekbone. He needed 20-30 stitches, the manager said. "Kai Ko was involved in a drone accident during the production of 'Agent From Above' on 27 December 2022. The shoot was operating within standard safety guidelines. The drone's propeller blades were also shielded by a protective layer and there was no explosion or blades shattering as reported in some articles," Good Films and mm2 said in a statement.
