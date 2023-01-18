ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning

Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
SFGate

‘SNL’ Cold Open: Drag ‘George Santos’ Crashes NFL Playoffs, Lies His Face Off

Minutes after the NFC divisional matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles concluded, Saturday Night Live kicked off with a Fox postgame show with appearances by sideline reporter “George Santos” and Kitara Ravache, the freshman congressman’s alleged drag alter ego. “George Santos here reporting live...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy