Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning
Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
Dallas radio host apologizes for stupid joke about 49ers' Christian McCaffrey
"Yeah, hamstring would be good."
The cheapest last-minute tickets to the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff game are less than $500
StubHub currently has tickets to see the San Francisco vs Dallas game starting at $475 each.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Ahead of 49ers game, Michael Irvin yells at photos of Cowboys players in unhinged 'pep talk'
"DO WHAT YOU DID. DO WHAT YOU DID. YOU'RE A BAD BOY," Irvin screamed at a photo of himself as Rich Eisen tried to stop him.
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Drag ‘George Santos’ Crashes NFL Playoffs, Lies His Face Off
Minutes after the NFC divisional matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles concluded, Saturday Night Live kicked off with a Fox postgame show with appearances by sideline reporter “George Santos” and Kitara Ravache, the freshman congressman’s alleged drag alter ego. “George Santos here reporting live...
49ers' Shanahan talks Garoppolo return amid reports of Purdy starting in ‘23
Kyle Shanahan discussed when Jimmy Garoppolo could return as reports emerged that Brock Purdy will be the starter next season.
49ers' Trent Williams finally explains legendary Cowboys fans photo
It's the go-to image for Cowboys playoff pain.
This Bay Area 49ers superfan has a prosthetic eyeball with the team logo
His dedication has earned him the official title of the 49ers' fan of the year.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Cowboys are apparently comparing their hilarious 49ers loss to death of Jesus
"We have spent time on that, we refer to it as the sacred wound."
Cowboys' Micah Parsons really wants 49ers to know he's not scared of them
"I want people to know I beat your best player."
