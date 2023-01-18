Mattress Mack, the Houston millionaire, philanthropist, ace gambler and Lone Star sports super fan, placed a huge bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers. Most folks know him by his Mattress Mack nickname, but officially, he’s Jim McIngvale. Earlier this week, he drove the two-plus hours from Houston to a casino in Lake Charles, La.. That’s where he placed a $2 million cash bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. The casino is the official casino partner of the Houston Texans. But since the Texans went no where this season, the Cowboys are reppin’ the most football state in the country.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO