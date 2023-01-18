ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Zack Schulman

June 18, 2022 | What began as a “right swipe” on the dating app Hinge resulted in the commencement of an exquisite, breathtaking celebration of love between Hannah (Leeman) and Zack Schulman. The pair matched in the summer of 2018, chatting virtually for months before meeting for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kim Nguyen-Halter and Jacob Halter

March 27, 2022 | Kim Nguyen-Halter and Jacob Halter almost didn’t have a first date, but destiny led them to have three weddings. The couple, who originally met at a gym, were to have their first date playing disc golf at Griggs Reservoir in Northwest Columbus. But after circling parking lots for what seemed like hours, they still couldn’t locate each other. “I was impatient and getting angry,” Kim says. “I was just about to leave. I figured it wasn’t meant to be—and then Jacob pulled up. His smile was so contagious.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Goody Boy diner closes in the Short North after 75 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goody Boy Burger Club has closed its Short North kitchen after more than 75 years of service. Located at 1144 N. High St., the ’50s-themed diner was known for its vintage neon sign, retro decor and American comfort food. TJ Valentino, the director of marketing for Goody Boy’s former owner One […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest migrates to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend. Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more. From the largest predators […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: When Your Martin Luther King Event is a King Nightmare

Columbus’ annual Martin Luther King Day Breakfast returned after a two-year hiatus and picked up where it left off in 2020 by committing yet another act of political shenanigans. Three years ago, two nonviolent protesters who interrupted the event were literally dragged out by police, to the applause of...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Gahanna man receives transplant using own stem cells

GAHANNA, Ohio — Marc Howard still does not like needles. And that’s saying a lot given how many he’s had to face in the past couple of years. He’s been dealing with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in the plasma cells. He’s been taking medication and going through chemotherapy. But what he needed was a stem cell transplant.
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upgraded Ohio State cancer-assessing tool screens for new disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has launched a new-and-improved version of a tool that combines genetics and technology to screen patients’ health. Developed by researchers more than 20 years ago, the family health risk calculator — designed to help patients assess their chance of developing cancer — recently received a makeover. Once […]
COLUMBUS, OH
fsrmagazine.com

Ocean Prime Introduces Enhanced Menu to Welcome Back Business Diners

To welcome the return of their business guests, Ocean Prime has introduced an enhanced menu for 2023 featuring additional sushi and seafood items and the return of some favorite dishes. Ocean Prime has seen an increase in sushi orders and in response, added two new rolls to their menu: the...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

First Ohio State Fair Concert announced

COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
OHIO STATE
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, January 20-22, 2023

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. This weekend January 20th through 22nd visit the Ohio Expo Center for Jurassic Quest! This event features fossil digging, larger than life dinosaurs and meet baby dinos too! See link for tickets, times and pricing.
COLUMBUS, OH
nrn.com

5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH

