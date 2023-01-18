Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
No. 19 Aggies Take Down LSU on Senior Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated LSU in the final home dual meet of the season, 177-123, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies started the morning with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Jordan...
KBTX.com
No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
KBTX.com
Shop Aggieland Outfitters for Gameday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M men’s basketball team is coming off another huge SEC win and the women’s team is preparing to take on the Bulldogs from Coach Joni Taylor’s old territory in Georgia. Aggieland Outfitters has just what you need to show your Aggie pride...
KBTX.com
An Aggie basketball players cut for a cause
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Last Wednesday against Missouri, Texas A&M guard Tyrece “Boots” Radford debuted his new haircut but this wasn’t just any haircut, it was a cut for a cause. Radford sported his dreads for more than three years, so the guards new look came...
KBTX.com
Lady Cougars take down Magnolia 63-45
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After being tied at halftime, College Station dominated the second half winning by 18 points. The Cougars are back at home Tuesday to host Montgomery.
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball to Host Meet and Greet at Davis Diamond
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team will host open practice and a meet and greet Saturday, Jan. 28, at Davis Diamond. Aggie fans have their first opportunity to meet the 2023 squad beginning with player introductions at 12:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with head coach Trisha Ford, a facility tour and an autograph session.
KBTX.com
No. 5 Texas A&M Secures Third Straight Win with Sweep of Tulane
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept Tulane 7-0 as the Aggies remain undefeated to start dual match season. Despite a rain delay, the Aggies (3-0) opened the doubles with a swift win on court three from Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana after defeating Tulane’s Adelaide Lavery/Kristen Borland (6-1), this win was the first for the pairing this season. Following suit on court five was Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres, as the pair clinched the doubles point for the Maroon & White following a win over Mackenzie Clark/Jiayun Zhu (6-2), also picking up their first win as a double team.
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop 76-67 Road Decision to Kentucky Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped a 76-67 decision to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in front of 20,017 fans at Rupp Arena. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and gave the Aggies the first blemish on their conference ledger as they dropped to 12-6 overall and 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play.
KBTX.com
Play ball! at Travis Fields in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for baseball and softball season in Aggieland and Travis Fields is expected to be a major hub for tournaments. “We’re already gearing up with all of the practice rentals we have going on right now for our local recreational teams and Little League teams coming here to prepare for their season,” Facility Manager, Amber Guthrie, said.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations hosts their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Aggie basketball team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Texas A&M men’s basketball team. Over 150 fans came out to meet the team, take pictures and have merchandise signed. A&M forward, Henry Coleman, said it was awesome giving...
KBTX.com
No. 5 Texas A&M hosts second doubleheader of the season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team hosts its second doubleheader of the season on Friday, Jan. 20 versus Tulane and Sam Houston. First serve at the Mitchell Tennis Center is set for 12 p.m. against the Green Wave, with the Sam Houston match to follow at 4:30 p.m.
KBTX.com
Kats pull away from UTRGV
HUNTSVILLE — UTRGV pushed Sam Houston to the limits for 33 minutes on Saturday afternoon, but the problem was the game was 40 minutes long. The Bearkats stepped on the gas in crunch time to speed away with an 83-64 victory at Johnson Coliseum to improve to 5-3 in WAC play and 15-4 overall. Qua Grant led the way with 20 points, Cameron Huefner had another big night with 17 points, Lamar Wilkerson added 15 and Donte Powers scored 10.
KBTX.com
Aggies Set to Host LSU for Senior Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s and The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team prepares to host LSU on Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prior to the final regular season home meet of the season, the Aggies...
KBTX.com
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
KBTX.com
Aggie women hold Alabama under scoring average, but drop 8th straight 61-46
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball was unable to overcome an early deficit in Thursday’s 61-46 loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Coleman Coliseum. Kay Kay Green led the Aggies (5-12, 0-7 SEC) in scoring for the second-consecutive game with 11 points. Aaliyah Patty...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated tops Brenham at home 58-35
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated beat Brenham 58-35 at Tiger Gym Friday night. Consol led 24-18 at the intermission and outscored the Cubs 34 to 17 in the second half. The Tigers are on the road at Magnolia on Tuesday and Brenham hosts Rudder on also Tuesday.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Caleb See from Snook High School
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Caleb See is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Snook High School senior has a 5.4 grade point average and is ranked number 1 in his class. Caleb was a Academic All District Football Award winner and is an All A...
KBTX.com
Aggies Face Tough Road Test vs. Wildcats at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team makes the first trip to Rupp Arena of the Buzz Williams era for a 1 p.m. matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. After five straight games vs. first-year SEC head coaches (all wins), the Aggies face a UK...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students go BIG on selfless service for The Big Event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the residents of Bryan and College Station. Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. On March...
KBTX.com
Blinn College partners with Sam Houston State to make transferring easier
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College and the University of Sam Houston State announced a new partnership on Jan. 20 at the Blinn campus in Bryan. The new partnership will make transferring credits easier for current and future students that plan on attending Sam Houston after Blinn in areas such as business, education, science and finance.
