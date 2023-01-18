BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept Tulane 7-0 as the Aggies remain undefeated to start dual match season. Despite a rain delay, the Aggies (3-0) opened the doubles with a swift win on court three from Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana after defeating Tulane’s Adelaide Lavery/Kristen Borland (6-1), this win was the first for the pairing this season. Following suit on court five was Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres, as the pair clinched the doubles point for the Maroon & White following a win over Mackenzie Clark/Jiayun Zhu (6-2), also picking up their first win as a double team.

