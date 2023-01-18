Read full article on original website
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Police divers to join search next week
The search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago, is expected to extend into next week and involve Massachusetts State Police divers, authorities announced Saturday. The sizable ground search for the 35-year-old woman, who has been missing since Jan. 10, resumed Saturday...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,320-square-foot home on Chalmers Street in Springfield that sold for $276,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 202 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,717-square-foot home on Howes Court in Ashburnham that sold for $370,000.
Norwood police exchange shots with suspect early Sunday morning
Norwood police officers exchanged shots with a suspect early Sunday morning when responding to a report of a domestic incident, according to a Facebook post from the department. According to Norwood Police Department, a 911 caller on Folan Avenue requested help at 3:16 a.m. for a domestic incident. As police...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 15-22
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 177 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,198. The average price per square foot was $244.
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department history documented in new book, ‘Out of the Darkness’
Imagine a sheriff who had to arrest an entire brass band. Or a sheriff who helped put down one of the most well-known taxpayers’ rebellion of the 1700s. Did you know that the last hanging in Massachusetts took place in the 1950s at the old York Street jail that is now but a memory on the landscape of downtown Springfield.
Hadley police release new info on hit-and-run, hoping public can break case open
More than three months have passed since officials said a nondescript white van collided with a Hadley teenager on his way to school and then took off down Route 9, leaving the boy seriously injured, with his backpack and scooter strewn across the road in the early morning fog. The...
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say
A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Boston, police say
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Boston on Friday, according to police. Boston police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which is also known as “Mass. and Cass.” The man, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene of the crash, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told MassLive.
Wilbraham man charged with allegedly extorting East Longmeadow youth swim coach in social media scam
A Wilbraham man has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion for allegedly shaking down two men over purported online interactions with a fictional underage girl, according to the defendant’s lawyer. One of the victims includes an East Longmeadow youth swim coach, court records show. Giancarlo Daniele, 18,...
Moving history: People power 1805 barn restoration in Northampton
As a drummer snapped out a tight drum roll on his snare, a 223-year-old building began a 40-foot slide, pulled by a large crowd of volunteers tugging ropes, back to its original position behind 66 Bridge St. in Northampton Saturday, with a new foundation and new purpose. About 240 people...
Police, firefighters, civilian awarded for saving man after Douglas car crash
It was the quick action of a civilian and then Douglas police officers and firefighters that saved the life of a man who stopped breathing after he was in a car crash in September 2022. The civilian, Marc Rousseau, said he was at his girlfriend’s house when he heard the...
Should Mass. change laws around bail? Lawmakers, a DA and judge weigh in
Nearly a decade after Springfield resident TayClair Moore was strangled to death, her family is still searching for answers and demanding justice. A mistrial in 2016 and several delays for a second trial have led Moore’s family to publicly protest her accused killer’s release from detention in 2021.
Westfield Police ‘no-shave’ fundraiser nets over $7K for fallen officers’ families
WESTFIELD — Westfield Police raised at least $7,000 through their “No-Shave November” fundraiser last year, after extending it to include all of the month of December. The money was donated to the families of two police officers that were killed in Connecticut last year. Officers in the...
Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Springfield shooting
An 18-year-old Springfield man suspected of an Orange Street shooting is facing charges following his arrest on Thursday. A ShotSpotter alerted the Springfield Police Department at 3:35 a.m. Thursday to a shooting at the 0-100 block of Orange Street. Police found a car struck by gunfire but no victims were reported.
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
Volunteer, Sons of Erin members will lead Westfield in St. Patrick’s Parade
WESTFIELD — The Sons of Erin have named their award winners and parade marshal for Westfield’s contingent in the 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Kevin O’Connor, vice president of Westfield Bank, will lead the Westfield division as its parade marshal. He was selected for his volunteer work, particularly at his church.
Southwick preservation panel approves funds for spray park at Whalley Park
SOUTHWICK — The town’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $269,000 in preservation funds for a spray park to be installed into Whalley Park. Robert Levesque of site surveyor R. Levesque Associates brought the proposal forward to the CPC, where he touted how the planned...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
