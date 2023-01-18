ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say

A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
AUBURN, MA
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Boston, police say

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Boston on Friday, according to police. Boston police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which is also known as “Mass. and Cass.” The man, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene of the crash, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told MassLive.
BOSTON, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

