A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Boston on Friday, according to police. Boston police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which is also known as “Mass. and Cass.” The man, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene of the crash, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told MassLive.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO