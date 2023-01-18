Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
St. Joe PD Investigating Suspicious Death
The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating what is being described as a suspicious death Wednesday. According to authorities officers were called to a disturbance residence at 2410 south 20th Street in St. Joseph just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. Upon arrival EMS was treating a 59-year-old male that was that was ultimately pronounced deceased.
St. Joseph man severely injured in hit and run
A hit and run on 22nd Street in St. Joseph has left a St. Joseph man with serious injuries. St. Joseph police report a vehicle struck the pedestrian on South 22nd Street south of 11th Street Road around midnight. The vehicle left the scene. Police describe the victim as a...
St. Joseph Police arrest man after chase early Wednesday morning (UPDATED)
A 34-year-old man who fled from police was apprehended after crashing his car while fleeing police very early Wednesday morning. St. Joseph Police report that just after 1am Wednesday morning, officers pursued a vehicle driven by Kyle Vestal. During the chase, the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a pole at the intersection of King Hill and Lake Avenue.
St Joseph Police Department Has Man in Custody Who Tried to Flee From an Arrest Wednesday
(ST JOSEPH) – The St Joseph Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man and took him into custody following him trying to flee from an arrest and crashing early Wednesday. Around 1 A.M. he fled from police at a high rate of speed and drifted off the roadway, then crashed into a pole where King Hill Avenue and Lake Avenue intersect.
St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
Lee's Summit police investigating string of car break-ins in parking lots
Police in Lee's Summit are investigating a string of recent car break-ins — the most recent happening early Thursday morning to five cars.
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Authorities searching for five escaped prisoners
(FARMINGTON, Mo.) The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Farmington, Missouri has asked for help from the state highway patrol and the United States Marshals Service after five prisoners escaped from the county detention center. According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m., five inmates...
Inmates escape Missouri jail, flee in stolen car hours before reported missing
Police in St. Francois County, Missouri, are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday.
St. Joseph police report progress in attempting to fill vacancies
Progress might just be coming as the St. Joseph Police Department attempts to fill more than 20 vacancies on the force. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart reports the department has four rookie officers beginning course work in the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. The department is also looking at two others enrolled in the academy, which began its latest course Wednesday.
Mercer woman injured after losing control on wet roadway
A Mercer woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan she drove ran off the road four miles east of Mount Moriah on Thursday morning, January 19th. Twenty-one-year-old Nina Aguiniga refused medical treatment at the scene. The minivan reportedly traveled too fast for road conditions on eastbound Highway 136 before the...
5 Missouri Prisoners On the Run After Escaping from this Jail
There are 5 Missouri inmates who are now on the run after escaping from the Saint Francois County Detention Center Tuesday night. Authorities have shared details and pictures of the men that are now being sought by law enforcement authorities. The Saint Francois County Sheriff's Department shared this news on...
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather
Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final …. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final time. Three killed after wrong-way crash on...
Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
🎥 Explore the Glore Psychiatric Museum and solve a murder
A fun new experience at the Glore Psychiatric Museum will turn normal museum goers into detectives. Murder at the Asylum gives everyone the chance to don their detective caps in order to figure out who murdered Doctor Harlow Mills at the old State Lunatic Asylum #2. Group Tours Director Kami...
'We made history today:' First Missourian set to be released from prison after passing of Amendment 3
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been an exciting day for Adam Mace. "I'm feeling wild and ecstatic," Mace said. "We made history today." On Thursday, Mace received his certification in dog training and graduated from his welding program, but more importantly, he learned he'll be the first Missourian released from prison because of the passing of Amendment 3.
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
