ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe PD Investigating Suspicious Death

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating what is being described as a suspicious death Wednesday. According to authorities officers were called to a disturbance residence at 2410 south 20th Street in St. Joseph just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. Upon arrival EMS was treating a 59-year-old male that was that was ultimately pronounced deceased.
kttn.com

St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Authorities searching for five escaped prisoners

(FARMINGTON, Mo.) The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Farmington, Missouri has asked for help from the state highway patrol and the United States Marshals Service after five prisoners escaped from the county detention center. According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m., five inmates...
FARMINGTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police report progress in attempting to fill vacancies

Progress might just be coming as the St. Joseph Police Department attempts to fill more than 20 vacancies on the force. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart reports the department has four rookie officers beginning course work in the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. The department is also looking at two others enrolled in the academy, which began its latest course Wednesday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Mercer woman injured after losing control on wet roadway

A Mercer woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan she drove ran off the road four miles east of Mount Moriah on Thursday morning, January 19th. Twenty-one-year-old Nina Aguiniga refused medical treatment at the scene. The minivan reportedly traveled too fast for road conditions on eastbound Highway 136 before the...
MERCER, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather

Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final …. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final time. Three killed after wrong-way crash on...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy