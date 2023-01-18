Friday marks three years since a Shaler Township woman disappeared. Police say the investigation to find her continues. Janet Walsh was reported missing on Jan. 20, 2020. Police say Walsh invited her daughter over for dinner that day, but when her daughter arrived, Walsh wasn't there. Neither was her vehicle, a silver 2018 Chevrolet Trax with the Pennsylvania license plate KTW-6007. All of her possessions, including her cell phone, were left inside the home.

