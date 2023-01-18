Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Man acquitted in fatal Elizabeth Township crash
ELIZABETH, Pa. — A man accused in a crash that killed a motorcyclist has been acquitted by a jury. Police said Abulhamid Almansouri was speeding in a work van and lost control in Elizabeth Township. The crash on Halloween 2021 killed 47-year-old Christina Bocan. Her boyfriend was seriously hurt.
Three injured in overnight Braddock shooting
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Three people were injured after a shooting in Braddock early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Braddock Avenue, according to a state police release. All victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. State police say the investigation...
Pittsburgh officer on leave, accused of staging dead cat on a fence
A Pittsburgh police officer is on leave after an incident involving a feral cat. Police say that officer placed a deceased cat on a fence behind a station, staging it to look like it was climbing. The bureau says it's taking this incident very seriously and the officer in question...
McKeesport police searching for 69-year-old with dementia
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — UPDATE: Mr. Tinsley has been located and he is safe, according to McKeesport police. McKeesport police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man. Cecil Tinsley went missing around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Tinsley is described as 6 feet tall and about 170...
South Side shootings send two to the hospital; police investigating
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating two shootings on the South Side Saturday night that they believe may be connected. Just before 9 p.m., units were dispatched to the Color Park on South Fourth Street. Minutes later, police were also sent to the Coen Market at 925 E. Carson Street, a few blocks away.
Friday marks three years since disappearance of Shaler woman Janet Walsh
Friday marks three years since a Shaler Township woman disappeared. Police say the investigation to find her continues. Janet Walsh was reported missing on Jan. 20, 2020. Police say Walsh invited her daughter over for dinner that day, but when her daughter arrived, Walsh wasn't there. Neither was her vehicle, a silver 2018 Chevrolet Trax with the Pennsylvania license plate KTW-6007. All of her possessions, including her cell phone, were left inside the home.
Flatbed carrying piece of a plane becomes stuck on Parkway West
If you got stuck in particularly bad traffic on the Parkway West Friday morning, this might be why. One of our photojournalists snapped pictures of what appears to be a piece of an airplane. being hauled on a flatbed. This happened near the Weirton exit on the outbound side. The...
Active SWAT investigation in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation is active in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police are at the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned from police that the incident started as an execution of an arrest warrant that turned into a barricade situation. Pittsburgh's Action News...
State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
Suspect in downtown fatal shooting brought up on new weapons charges
PITTSBURGH — The suspect charged in the shooting death of Eugene Nance, 23, is facing new weapons charges related to a SWAT operation in December. Erique Collington, 18, is in the Allegheny County Jail on several charges, including criminal homicide, accused of shooting and killing Nance in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday.
Former funeral home director accused of fraudulently charging grieving families
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A now-fired Pittsburgh-area funeral home director faces nearly three dozen counts related to the alleged theft from grieving families and estates of deceased persons. He was terminated from his job after one widow brought her complaint to authorities. The charges against 56-year-old John Henson include...
Police arrest man in armed street robbery in Greenfield
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Friday that they had arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery. Brian J. Guiney, 50, is being charged with robbery. The robbery happened in the 4300 block of Murray Avenue in the city's Greenfield neighborhood just after noon Wednesday. Guiney is accused of robbing an older person outside of an ATM.
Drugs found in 6-month-old girl's system, police say; mom facing charges
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after police said drugs were found in her 6-month-old daughter's system. According to a criminal complaint, police were called to UPMC Children's Hospital on Jan. 13 by a social worker who said the young girl had cocaine and fentanyl in her system. Police detained...
Pittsburgh police investigating shooting in Garfield
A shooting in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood left one woman injured Thursday. A Shotspotter alert led to police officers responding to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street just before 9:30 a.m. Officers located a possible scene, but no victim. Later on, police said they received a call for a female victim...
Man killed in downtown Pittsburgh shooting; charges filed against suspect
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of one person involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police have arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington of the Hill District for his alleged role in the homicide along the 700 block of Liberty Avenue.
Pittsburgh police find missing 12-year-old
Pittsburgh police say they have found a girl who went missing Friday. In a tweet, police thanked those who had helped provide information.
Three Pittsburghers arrested in Georgia domestic terrorism case
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people, including three from Pittsburgh, are facing domestic terrorism charges following a shootout this week in Georgia. Police say the suspects were living in campsites to protest the construction of a public safety training center. Investigators say one man shot a state trooper as...
Local COVID-19 & cancer survivor celebrates her 106th birthday
OAKMONT, Pa. — Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday. Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106. "I liked to dance when I was young; I would be dancing all...
Emaciated puppy found in Beaver County woods
A reward is being offered after an emaciated puppy that was too weak to stand was found in the woods of Beaver Falls Thursday. The stray 4-month-old puppy was hypothermic and urine-soaked, according to the Beaver County Humane Society. The humane society's medical team said the puppy appeared to have...
McKeesport leaders, residents working to address root causes of gun violence
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A group gathered at McKeesport Area Senior High School Thursday night to share their perspectives on the root causes of crime and gun violence. “We’re going to go to these neighborhoods. Hopefully will see the kids. Their kids can come out and tell us what’s going on,” McKeesport NAACP President Brenda Sawyer said.
