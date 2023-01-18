The Wheel at ICON Park still closed after power failure: Here's what needs to happen before it opens

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said an adult woman and an infant died in a two-vehicle crash that happened late Thursday morning in Osceola County. The FHP responded to the deadly crash on State Road 60 near Peavine Rd. around 11 a.m. According to an incident report, a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a Mazda C30 SUV that was traveling westbound after the driver of the Nissan attempted to pass a pickup truck.

