The Wheel at ICON Park still closed after power failure: Here's what needs to happen before it opens

Orlando wants to limit operational hours for downtown bars: What it means for bars outside downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is considering putting in a new rule that would limit operational hours for bars and nightclubs downtown. As FOX 35 News reported, bars would have to pay hefty security fees in order to continue serving alcohol after midnight. Currently, they can serve until 2:00 a.m.
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said. Daytona Beach's economic leaders believe it is a good fit for a mall that has changed drastically...
FHP: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza along State Road 408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of SR-408. The ramp at the toll plaza was shut down and remained closed during the investigation.
Florida couple spots endangered whale right outside their window
A couple in New Smyrna Beach saw something they will never forget. It happened as Andrew Johnston and Megan Seamans said they were going through the process of moving into their new place in New Smyrna.
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82degrees | Rain: 60%. Weak cold front will move through the area. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
Florida man shot, tried to rob person he rear-ended outside popular Orlando restaurant: Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man who shot and attempted to rob a driver he rear-ended outside an Orlando restaurant before fleeing the scene. Police are searching for a person driving a gold, older-model Nissan Murano who allegedly rear-ended a car outside a Texas roadhouse on the 6300 block of South Semoran Boulevard.
Start your engines! NASCAR fans can take their own cars for laps around Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ever wonder what it feels like to be behind the wheel on Daytona's iconic racetrack? Well, NASCAR is giving fans a chance to take their own vehicles for a couple of laps on the Daytona International Speedway!. On Monday, Jan. 23, the NASCAR Foundation is hosting...
Universal files patent for technology that gives visitors 'more immersive ride experiences'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's theme parks are always looking for new and exciting ways to wow guests and entice the crowds. FOX 35 News has learned that Universal Orlando has filed a patent for new technology that appears to give people on a theme park ride more control over the ride vehicle as they move through the attraction.
Feel the need for speed? Take your car for a spin at Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Do you feel the need for speed? Well, NASCAR may have just the trip. The NASCAR Foundation is once again holding its "License to Drive Track Laps" at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, allowing participants to take their personal set of wheels around the iconic track.
Woman, infant die following crash on State Road 60 in Osceola County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said an adult woman and an infant died in a two-vehicle crash that happened late Thursday morning in Osceola County. The FHP responded to the deadly crash on State Road 60 near Peavine Rd. around 11 a.m. According to an incident report, a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a Mazda C30 SUV that was traveling westbound after the driver of the Nissan attempted to pass a pickup truck.
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
Weather Forecast: Jan. 20, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see an increasing chance for showers on Saturday as a stationary front settles over the region. The good news is that Sunday will prove to be a beautiful.
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond. A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm and windy day; cold front arrives overnight
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees. Main weather concerns: Gusty south winds arrive today and will bring Central Florida back into the 70s and 80s. Expect gusts up to 20-30 mph at times this afternoon. There is a chance of isolated showers/storms today with even a limited risk of severe weather for Gainesville and parts of North Central FL.
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
