Orange County, FL

The Wheel at ICON Park still closed after power failure: Here's what needs to happen before it opens

By FOX 35 News Staff
 3 days ago
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza along State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of SR-408. The ramp at the toll plaza was shut down and remained closed during the investigation.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82degrees | Rain: 60%. Weak cold front will move through the area. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman, infant die following crash on State Road 60 in Osceola County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said an adult woman and an infant died in a two-vehicle crash that happened late Thursday morning in Osceola County. The FHP responded to the deadly crash on State Road 60 near Peavine Rd. around 11 a.m. According to an incident report, a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a Mazda C30 SUV that was traveling westbound after the driver of the Nissan attempted to pass a pickup truck.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 20, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see an increasing chance for showers on Saturday as a stationary front settles over the region. The good news is that Sunday will prove to be a beautiful.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 child, 1 adult dead after Osceola County crash: FHP

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One child and one adult have died during a crash in Osceola County on State Road 60, according to FHP. The crash happened near Peavine Rd and involved two cars. There are more injuries on the scene, but troopers have not detailed how many more people...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond. A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm and windy day; cold front arrives overnight

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 82 degrees. Main weather concerns: Gusty south winds arrive today and will bring Central Florida back into the 70s and 80s. Expect gusts up to 20-30 mph at times this afternoon. There is a chance of isolated showers/storms today with even a limited risk of severe weather for Gainesville and parts of North Central FL.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

