Winslow, ME

101.9 The Rock

Man Dies After Fall from Bucket Lift in Rangeley, Maine

Officials say a utility worker died Tuesday morning after falling from a bucket lift in the western Maine town of Rangeley. Franklin County Dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 11:00 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck on Main Street in Rangeley, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
RANGELEY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
101.9 The Rock

A Boston TV Station Tours Bangor To See What Inspired Stephen King

A Boston TV station wanted to find out what inspired Stephen King, by paying a visit to Bangor. Chronicle is a show that bills itself as an “Insider's Guide to New England” It airs weeknights at 7:30 on WCVB-TV Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. The best way to describe it would be that is similar to the show 207, which airs locally, here on Channel 2.
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Pantera + Lamb of God are Coming to Bangor this Summer

Pantera and Lamb of God will hit the road this summer, and they're heading our way. The concert calendar is beginning to fill up at Maine Savings Amphitheater. The most recent announcement is a rockin' show, featuring Pantera and Lamb of God. The show is set for Thursday, September 7, 2023.
BANGOR, ME
Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

