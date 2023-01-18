Read full article on original website
Get Locked In Your Chicken Coop? Having Friendly Neighbors Rules!
I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but it really is important to reach out and get to know your neighbors. Establishing friendships and ties with those who live around you has such a beneficial effect on your neighborhood, and if you're lucky, your neighbors become a branch of your support system.
Man Dies After Fall from Bucket Lift in Rangeley, Maine
Officials say a utility worker died Tuesday morning after falling from a bucket lift in the western Maine town of Rangeley. Franklin County Dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 11:00 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck on Main Street in Rangeley, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
A Boston TV Station Tours Bangor To See What Inspired Stephen King
A Boston TV station wanted to find out what inspired Stephen King, by paying a visit to Bangor. Chronicle is a show that bills itself as an “Insider's Guide to New England” It airs weeknights at 7:30 on WCVB-TV Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. The best way to describe it would be that is similar to the show 207, which airs locally, here on Channel 2.
Pantera + Lamb of God are Coming to Bangor this Summer
Pantera and Lamb of God will hit the road this summer, and they're heading our way. The concert calendar is beginning to fill up at Maine Savings Amphitheater. The most recent announcement is a rockin' show, featuring Pantera and Lamb of God. The show is set for Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Sneak Peek Of What’s New At The Maine Savings Amphitheater
Back in 2019, the old Darlings Waterfront Pavillion shut down for its last season in 2019, and then Covid his right after. Big plans were made in the time period, and work began for a new, updated and state-of-the-art venue in the Bangor area; The Maine Savings Amphitheater. Folks in...
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
