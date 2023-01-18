Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine teachers with 136 years of service retire
The Blaine school district has four veteran staff members retiring at the end of the school year. Combined, they retire with 136 years of service. More staff members are expected to put in before the end of the year, but superintendent Christopher Granger has previously asked staff to notify the district early if they plan on retiring. The district is in the midst of budgeting issues, and these early retirement announcements will help it plan for budgeting and hiring next year, he said.
whatcomtalk.com
WTA Provides Abandoned Bikes To Support Community Programs
Taking your bike on the bus with you can be a convenient way to connect to your destination or explore the many parks and bike trails in Whatcom County. While most bus riders remember to take their bikes with them, Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) sees an average of three forgotten bikes on board per week. Most bikes are claimed same-day. Abandoned bikes are held for up to two months.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
Is it better to rent or buy in Whatcom? New report weighs in on regional differences
The cost of housing is becoming increasingly prohibitive for many Americans.
Police investigating this fire that evacuated WWU dorm
Fire crews arrive after smoke is reported and University Police and campus officials are seeking information.
YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination
STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse. Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man says limit exposures, don’t invite them
My name is Nicholas E. Sawka and I moved to Lynden a little over 18 months ago with my family. We picked Lynden because of its small-town appeal. I always wanted to raise my kids in the same kind of town that I grew up in. I’m originally from a...
This is ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ to help reconnect salmon habitat | Opinion
Commentary by RoseMary LaClair, chair of the Nooksack Indian Tribe in Whatcom County.
myeverettnews.com
Traffic Impact Update On Northbound I-5 In Everett, Washington
Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.
everettpost.com
Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2
In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
You’ll recognize the sign, but this iconic Bellingham boutique has a new owner
The shop has been open in downtown Bellingham since 2014 and will be celebrating its new owner with a special event including a sale, food and music.
‘Most exhilarating and loud experience.’ Poll finds the best sports bar in Whatcom County
The local sports bar you voted as the best is known for its chicken wings, fried pickles, drinks and fun environment.
989kbay.com
Infant and three adults injured in I-5 DUI crash
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A driver fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash that sent an 11-month-old child and three adults to the hospital Friday night. The State Patrol reports a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Robert F. Dodge of Ferndale over for an infraction a little after 10 p.m., but he fled the scene.
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
These luxury dome vacation rentals are coming to Whatcom County
The project’s founder said he considered other areas but ultimately picked the site due to the town’s lack of big business and major development.
This Bellingham parking lot is being converted into apartments
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with occupancy expected in 2025.
whatcom-news.com
4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
A long-awaited brewery announces its opening in Bellingham, serving beer and tamales
The new brewery’s grand opening will feature raffles, music, beer, margaritas, tamales and more.
