ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 2

Related
beckersasc.com

Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct

James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
MARYSVILLE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine teachers with 136 years of service retire

The Blaine school district has four veteran staff members retiring at the end of the school year. Combined, they retire with 136 years of service. More staff members are expected to put in before the end of the year, but superintendent Christopher Granger has previously asked staff to notify the district early if they plan on retiring. The district is in the midst of budgeting issues, and these early retirement announcements will help it plan for budgeting and hiring next year, he said.
BLAINE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

WTA Provides Abandoned Bikes To Support Community Programs

Taking your bike on the bus with you can be a convenient way to connect to your destination or explore the many parks and bike trails in Whatcom County. While most bus riders remember to take their bikes with them, Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) sees an average of three forgotten bikes on board per week. Most bikes are claimed same-day. Abandoned bikes are held for up to two months.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Traffic Impact Update On Northbound I-5 In Everett, Washington

Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.
EVERETT, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2

In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Infant and three adults injured in I-5 DUI crash

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A driver fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash that sent an 11-month-old child and three adults to the hospital Friday night. The State Patrol reports a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Robert F. Dodge of Ferndale over for an infraction a little after 10 p.m., but he fled the scene.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
FERNDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy