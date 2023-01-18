The Blaine school district has four veteran staff members retiring at the end of the school year. Combined, they retire with 136 years of service. More staff members are expected to put in before the end of the year, but superintendent Christopher Granger has previously asked staff to notify the district early if they plan on retiring. The district is in the midst of budgeting issues, and these early retirement announcements will help it plan for budgeting and hiring next year, he said.

