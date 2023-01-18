Read full article on original website
Polygon
When M3GAN will be streaming, based on what we know
M3GAN, the latest sci-fi horror film from Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and screenwriter Akela Cooper (Malignant), opened in theaters a week ago to thunderous critical and commercial success. The film, which stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), and Jenna Davis, who provides the voice for...
thedigitalfix.com
M3GAN horror movie sequel set for 2025
The inevitable sequel to low-budget horror movie hit M3GAN has been greenlit, with writer Akela Cooper, and stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw all set to return. The January release date for the killer doll robot movie was so successful, the sequel has been scheduled for a January 17, 2025 release date. It already has an official title too; M3GAN 2.0.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels for Horror Film The Reading After Squashing Feud: See Trailer
The Reading starts streaming on Thursday, Feb. 2 Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are teaming up for a new movie after reconciling. On Wednesday, BET+ Networks released the trailer for its new horror movie The Reading, which marks the first movie Oscar winner Mo'Nique, 55, and Daniels, 63, have collaborated on in over a decade. The Reading's official trailer shows Sky (Chastity Sereal) as she embarks on a staged reading at author Emma Leeden's home (Mo'Nique), years after Emma's family was killed in a home invasion. Sky, who worries about past experiences with spirits, unwittingly summons...
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 biggest box office bombs of 2022
A retrospective reflection of 2022 would prove that the year has been quite promising and remarkable in producing some of the biggest box office blockbusters. Be it The Batman or Top Gun: Maverick, a unanimous liking for high-budget Hollywood movies has generated over a billion-dollar revenue at the Box Office.
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’
After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
AOL Corp
Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels’ new horror movie ‘The Reading’ to debut on BET+ next month
Mo’Nique and Daniels’ new collaboration comes after they squashed their 13-year feud. A new horror movie will debut next month on BET+ starring Mo’Nique, with Lee Daniels serving as executive producer following their reconciliation. The film, titled “The Reading,” reunites the pair who first worked together on...
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Collider
Every James Cameron Movie, Ranked By Box Office Earnings
If there is one trait that seems to be associated with James Cameron as a director, it would be that his movies have a habit of pulling massive numbers at the box office. Now the director of 3 films rated in the top 10 of the highest-grossing movies, Cameron is a guaranteed earner. While his movies tend to veer into different genres, most possess an element of science-fiction that ties them all together, with a few notable exceptions.
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
digitalspy.com
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Overtakes ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ As Most Viewed Star Wars Disney+ Trailer
The Mandalorian is about to make its grand return. The series that not only started Disney+ but also Star Wars‘ first venture into live-action is almost upon us. Now, it’s about to enter its third season with a grand scale being teased in the trailer with a long-awaited return to Mandalore. Within 24 hours, the trailer has pulled in 83.5M views, which makes it the most-watched Star Wars Disney+ series.
11 best Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix movies don't have the best reputation — but these 11 films are critically-acclaimed triumphs that demand a space in your watchlist.
