WLUC
OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
WLUC
Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
WLUC
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers
GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
WLUC
Escanaba fentanyl possession case moves to circuit court
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man’s fentanyl possession case is moving to Delta County Circuit Court. On Thursday afternoon, the Delta County District Court judge found probable cause for Dylan Grenier’s three charges. He was charged with possession of MDMA, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and maintaining a drug vehicle.
WLUC
Marquette Lions Club provides free eye screenings at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free eyesight screenings are available to children in Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Lions Club is hosting Project KidSight this Saturday and Sunday. The club will be in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Screenings are for kids from six months to six years old. The process is contact-free and takes less than a minute.
WLUC
Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining hosts 5th annual Winterfest
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization in Iron River was once again providing fun for the whole family. Saturday marked the 5th annual Winterfest hosted by Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining. There were activities for all ages, including a horse drawn carriage and dog sled rides. Jason Smedlund, the marketing...
WLUC
Young’s in Iron River to host 5th annual ‘Winterfest’ Saturday
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Young’s in Iron River will host its 5th annual “Winterfest.” The free event started as a way for the nonprofit organization to interact with the community. For the first time in four years, the dog sled rides return. Staff said a staple...
WLUC
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
WLUC
The UPside - Jan. 16, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are the most requested clothing item and least donated item at homeless shelters, but a class in Marquette is helping to change that. Rock the Socks is an annual sock drive for those in need run by a class at Marquette Alternative High School. It first started in Cindy DePetro’s English class as a way to pay it forward and show that teenagers care. Now every year the students vote on if they are going to participate again. They then run the campaign by setting up drop-off locations, organizing socks, and delivering them.
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
WLUC
Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
WLUC
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
WLUC
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
WLUC
Volunteers working early hours to prepare hills for ski jumping tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road Friday, January 20 to the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, where preparations are underway for the weekend’s ski jumping tournament. Thursday’s winter storm put crews behind schedule, but you can still expect gates to open for action...
WLUC
Dickinson & Iron County Road Commissions use significantly more salt for freezing rain than normal snowfall
DICKINSON & IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - January has been unseasonably warm in the southern U.P. Because of that, many road commissions have been clearing lots of freezing rain. Road crews are still clearing snow across the southern U.P. Thursday’s snowfall comes after several freezing rainstorms, which have been difficult...
WLUC
Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Friday morning and preparations are still underway for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament. Thursday’s winter storm brought heavy snow for crews to clean up. As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, groomers were still maintaining the hills. Ishpeming Ski Club member Dick Ziegler...
WLUC
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association (UMIRA) held their first race of the year this Saturday. The races were held in Gwinn and included dirt bikes and four wheelers. This Saturday was supposed to be the third race but the first two were canceled due to weather.
WLUC
Wildcat women’s basketball takes down the Panthers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (11-7, 6-3) battled it out against the Davenport University Panthers (7-12, 1-8), getting back into the win column with a 57-46 triumph. Makaylee Kuhn led the all scorers with 22 points, adding on nine rebounds and five assists. She was a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. It was her fifth time scoring 20+ this season and tenth time scoring at least 17.
