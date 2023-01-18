ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, MI

WLUC

OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers

GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba fentanyl possession case moves to circuit court

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man’s fentanyl possession case is moving to Delta County Circuit Court. On Thursday afternoon, the Delta County District Court judge found probable cause for Dylan Grenier’s three charges. He was charged with possession of MDMA, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and maintaining a drug vehicle.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette Lions Club provides free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free eyesight screenings are available to children in Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Lions Club is hosting Project KidSight this Saturday and Sunday. The club will be in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Screenings are for kids from six months to six years old. The process is contact-free and takes less than a minute.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining hosts 5th annual Winterfest

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization in Iron River was once again providing fun for the whole family. Saturday marked the 5th annual Winterfest hosted by Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining. There were activities for all ages, including a horse drawn carriage and dog sled rides. Jason Smedlund, the marketing...
IRON RIVER, MI
WLUC

Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

The UPside - Jan. 16, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are the most requested clothing item and least donated item at homeless shelters, but a class in Marquette is helping to change that. Rock the Socks is an annual sock drive for those in need run by a class at Marquette Alternative High School. It first started in Cindy DePetro’s English class as a way to pay it forward and show that teenagers care. Now every year the students vote on if they are going to participate again. They then run the campaign by setting up drop-off locations, organizing socks, and delivering them.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association (UMIRA) held their first race of the year this Saturday. The races were held in Gwinn and included dirt bikes and four wheelers. This Saturday was supposed to be the third race but the first two were canceled due to weather.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Wildcat women’s basketball takes down the Panthers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (11-7, 6-3) battled it out against the Davenport University Panthers (7-12, 1-8), getting back into the win column with a 57-46 triumph. Makaylee Kuhn led the all scorers with 22 points, adding on nine rebounds and five assists. She was a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. It was her fifth time scoring 20+ this season and tenth time scoring at least 17.
MARQUETTE, MI

