MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are the most requested clothing item and least donated item at homeless shelters, but a class in Marquette is helping to change that. Rock the Socks is an annual sock drive for those in need run by a class at Marquette Alternative High School. It first started in Cindy DePetro’s English class as a way to pay it forward and show that teenagers care. Now every year the students vote on if they are going to participate again. They then run the campaign by setting up drop-off locations, organizing socks, and delivering them.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO