WLUC
Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
WLUC
Manistique non-profit readies for upcoming competition
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit in Schoolcraft County is hosting its annual winter event. Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand in Manistique is accepting applications for its snow sculpture contest. The contest is open to everyone including families, clubs or businesses. Starting Feb. 14 people will donate money to vote for the winning sculpture.
WLUC
Students prepare for 18th annual ‘Honors Band Clinic’ concert on Saturday
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Band students from northern Wisconsin and the U.P. started rehearsals Friday for its festival concert on Saturday. A retired U.S. Army Band Composer will teach the students 30 minutes of music in only eight hours of rehearsal time. 90 students from 10 schools under the direction...
WLUC
Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining hosts 5th annual Winterfest
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization in Iron River was once again providing fun for the whole family. Saturday marked the 5th annual Winterfest hosted by Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining. There were activities for all ages, including a horse drawn carriage and dog sled rides. Jason Smedlund, the marketing...
WLUC
Noquemanon Ski Marathon prepares for record participants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 25th year of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and it’s shaping up to be the largest one yet. The event takes place January 27 and 28. The marathon’s race director stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how they’re preparing and the need for volunteers.
WLUC
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
WLUC
Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
WLUC
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
WLUC
Marquette Lions Club provides free eye screenings at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free eyesight screenings are available to children in Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Lions Club is hosting Project KidSight this Saturday and Sunday. The club will be in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Screenings are for kids from six months to six years old. The process is contact-free and takes less than a minute.
WLUC
Young’s in Iron River to host 5th annual ‘Winterfest’ Saturday
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Young’s in Iron River will host its 5th annual “Winterfest.” The free event started as a way for the nonprofit organization to interact with the community. For the first time in four years, the dog sled rides return. Staff said a staple...
WLUC
OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
WLUC
Volunteers working early hours to prepare hills for ski jumping tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road Friday, January 20 to the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, where preparations are underway for the weekend’s ski jumping tournament. Thursday’s winter storm put crews behind schedule, but you can still expect gates to open for action...
WLUC
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association (UMIRA) held their first race of the year this Saturday. The races were held in Gwinn and included dirt bikes and four wheelers. This Saturday was supposed to be the third race but the first two were canceled due to weather.
WLUC
Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Friday morning and preparations are still underway for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament. Thursday’s winter storm brought heavy snow for crews to clean up. As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, groomers were still maintaining the hills. Ishpeming Ski Club member Dick Ziegler...
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
WLUC
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers
GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
WLUC
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing man in Marinette County speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
WLUC
‘I’m very grateful’: Escanaba appoints Jim McNeil city manager, pending a contract
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba could soon have a new city manager. The City Council has appointed Jim McNeil as city manager, pending a contract. If this moves forward, McNeil could have a dual role -- city manager and assessor. McNeil has been the city’s assessor for...
