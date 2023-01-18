ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Manistique non-profit readies for upcoming competition

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit in Schoolcraft County is hosting its annual winter event. Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand in Manistique is accepting applications for its snow sculpture contest. The contest is open to everyone including families, clubs or businesses. Starting Feb. 14 people will donate money to vote for the winning sculpture.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining hosts 5th annual Winterfest

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization in Iron River was once again providing fun for the whole family. Saturday marked the 5th annual Winterfest hosted by Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining. There were activities for all ages, including a horse drawn carriage and dog sled rides. Jason Smedlund, the marketing...
IRON RIVER, MI
WLUC

Noquemanon Ski Marathon prepares for record participants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 25th year of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and it’s shaping up to be the largest one yet. The event takes place January 27 and 28. The marathon’s race director stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how they’re preparing and the need for volunteers.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette Lions Club provides free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free eyesight screenings are available to children in Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Lions Club is hosting Project KidSight this Saturday and Sunday. The club will be in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Screenings are for kids from six months to six years old. The process is contact-free and takes less than a minute.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association (UMIRA) held their first race of the year this Saturday. The races were held in Gwinn and included dirt bikes and four wheelers. This Saturday was supposed to be the third race but the first two were canceled due to weather.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers

GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
ESCANABA, MI
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy