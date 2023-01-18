Read full article on original website
Related
Caution: Your “Flexible” American Express-Issued Airline Tickets Are Not Really Flexible…
I spent my afternoon yesterday on the phone with American Express trying to rebook a pricey British Airways ticket. And failed. It’s a good (additional) warning to think twice about booking your airline tickets directly with American Express. “Flexible” American Express-Issued International Airline Ticket Is Not All That Flexible...
Lesson Learned: Trying To Redeem An American Airlines Voucher
When a flight is oversold, airlines start looking for passengers willing to take a different (usually later) flight. The airlines typically use a voucher good for a future flight as an incentive to get passengers to accept the offer. I’d been reluctant to volunteer for these offers because I remember back when a friend of ours was given a voucher (good for a round-trip flight) years ago, that was capacity limited. He was unable to use it to fly anywhere, and it eventually expired.
Is It Worth Paying For United’s Economy Plus Seats?
United offers several categories of seats on its planes. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to know what you’re getting because the names are nonspecific and confusing. For US domestic flights, you’ll get to choose from these categories:. United First – This is the first-class product on flights within the...
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
Delta Launches Los Angeles to Auckland Service
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta announced they’ll be launching brand new nonstop Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand service starting on October 28, 2023. Delta will fly its Airbus A350-900 featuring 32 Delta One suites, 48 Delta Premium Select, 36 Comfort Plus, and 190 Main Cabin seats.
7 First Class Products I Hope To Fly In 2023
At this early point in the year it is not clear if I will push for elite status once again on a US carrier or truly embrace the freestyle life of buying whatever ticket works best based on date, time, and cost. In any case, there are a number of first class products I do hope to try in 2023, which is much less exotic than my business class list.
Scott’s Cheap Flights: Name Change & App Introduction
A lot of people in the travel world like to make their own reservations. This is especially true of those who want to use hotel points and frequent flyer miles to help get them a deal. However not every traveler has the means or interest in churning credit cards, making...
Hotel Review: Thompson Madrid
This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
Delta Air Lines Adds New Los Angeles – Auckland Service
Delta Air Lines is adding another longhaul flight from its Los Angeles hub with the addition of new service to Auckland, New Zealand. Delta Air Lines Will Launch New Los Angeles – Auckland Service, Its First New Zealand Route. On October 28, 2023 Delta will launch a daily new...
New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture
United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
BoardingArea
215K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0