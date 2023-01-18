ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Franklin County western Hampden County and southern Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northern Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western Franklin Counties from 7...
Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End

A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus. The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation. This...
Bee School – an introductory class on bee keeping

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for a fun hobby that will also help out the environment and our local farms? How about beekeeping? Jessica Martin, Hampden County Beekeepers Association Board of Directors, joins me now with details on an upcoming beginner learning session.
Springfield College football player saves life with critical donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Leadership in service to others. That’s been the mission at Springfield College for over a century. In this week’s “Friday Night Frenzy” feature, we sat down with one player on the school’s football team, after his heroic act to save the life of a complete stranger.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
