Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
West Springfield celebrates winter with snow sculpture contest
The West Side Snow Sculpture Contest is back in West Springfield.
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
Ice sculptures on display in downtown Springfield
The 6th Annual Ice Sculpture Invasion is taking place this upcoming week alongside the Red Sox Winter Weekend.
MGM CEO agrees not enough has been done in Springfield through Community Host Agreement
Concerns over MGM Springfield's adherence to its community-host agreement with the City of Springfield reached the very top of the food chain at MGM Resorts International.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WWLP 22News
Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Franklin County western Hampden County and southern Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northern Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western Franklin Counties from 7...
wamc.org
Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End
A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus. The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation. This...
MGM CEO William Hornbuckle admits Springfield casino limitations, reaffirms commitment, promises reinvigoration
SPRINGFIELD — Three thousand jobs. That’s the promise MGM made the city of Springfield in order to get the license to build its $1 billion resort in Springfield. It’s a number memorialized in MGM Resorts International’s host community agreement with the city. But it’s just not...
African Community Education in Worcester receives $3M for renovations, moves into Gage Street
When African Community Education was founded 16 years ago, the nonprofit was registered to co-founder Dr. Olga Valdman’s apartment and people would laugh when she drew up what a potential building would look like. On Tuesday, the nonprofit started holding its programming in its new home at 51 Gage...
Springfield nonprofit awarded $1 million for emergency beds
New North Citizens’ Council has been awarded around $1 million from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
Westfield, Hadley schools among winners of MassDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest
Westfield, Hadley, Shelburne Falls and Pittsfield schools have won a chance to name MassDOT snowplows this winter season.
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
West Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting vehicle on Orange St. in Springfield
Officers arrested a West Springfield man in connection with a shooting in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood on Thursday.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
House fire on Evergreen Circle in Ludlow
The Ludlow Police Department responded to a 2-alarm house fire early this morning.
WWLP 22News
Bee School – an introductory class on bee keeping
(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for a fun hobby that will also help out the environment and our local farms? How about beekeeping? Jessica Martin, Hampden County Beekeepers Association Board of Directors, joins me now with details on an upcoming beginner learning session.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield College football player saves life with critical donation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Leadership in service to others. That’s been the mission at Springfield College for over a century. In this week’s “Friday Night Frenzy” feature, we sat down with one player on the school’s football team, after his heroic act to save the life of a complete stranger.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Comments / 0