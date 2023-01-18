Read full article on original website
Related
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?
MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Justice Department tells House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that it won't share information about ongoing criminal probes
The DOJ told Rep. Jim Jordan that "any oversight requests must be weighed against the department's interests in protecting the integrity of its work."
New bill would allow Kansas cities and counties to restrict abortion
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas lawmakers are stirring up an abortion debate this legislative session. Republican Senator Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, has introduced a bill which would allow cities and counties to enact abortion restrictions. In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Blasi said he introduced the bill on behalf of his constituents. “The fight for life continues […]
Bill to Abolish the ATF and Other Bills Introduced This Week in the House
With the start of the new Congress, there have been plenty of bills introduced, and instead of doing an article on each bill as I did recently, it will be easier to mention more than one bill at a time. I will also provide updates on the actions taken on the bills. Here are a few of the bills, with more to come.
Washington Examiner
New Biden gun grab based on just two shootings
The Biden administration’s weak case for abruptly imposing new rules and taxes on firearms long free from them is giving hope to some Second Amendment advocates that decades of gun laws dating to Al Capone’s days will finally be killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The about-face on...
Kansas AG takes aim at Biden Administration over alleged mishandling of confidential documents
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General asking for an investigation into President Biden’s alleged mishandling and storage of confidential records. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced that he had issued the letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday petitioning the Department of […]
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools
At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.
KMBC.com
Shawnee Tribe releases $15M plan to restore Shawnee Indian Mission
FAIRWAY, Kan. — The Shawnee Tribe on Thursday released a newseven-year plan to preserve the Shawnee Indian Mission and tell a more accurate history of the site. The plan’s release comes as The Shawnee Tribe has faced increasing criticism from the Kaw Nation along with city and state leaders in the battle for control and ownership of the state and national historic landmark.
Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0