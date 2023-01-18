ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

HWY 24 reopened from Springs to Calhan

By Alina Lee, Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the stretch of Highway 24 that was closed from Colorado Springs to Calhan has reopened.

CDOT posted on Twitter just after 8:10 p.m. and said the highway had reopened from Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs to Kanuch Road in Calhan, which had been closed for close to four hours due to poor weather conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY: HWY 24 closed between Falcon & Calhan

WEDNESDAY 1/18/2023 4:24 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting a traffic closure due to inclement weather Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 18.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvmqS_0kJMvjTW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOSn1_0kJMvjTW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiX9V_0kJMvjTW00

CSP says HWY 24 is closed between Falcon and Calhan due to wind, snow and ice. The closure may last several hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) works to clear the road, per CSP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

I-25 reopened at HWY 50 in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 has reopened at Highway 50, however CDOT is still warning drivers to remain cautious in the area. The road is no longer closed according to COtrip, however the warning about rocks on the road remains in effect. CDOT said on Twitter that the rocks appear to be in the southbound lanes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Austin Bluffs closure: truck plows into stopped traffic

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a total of five cars were involved in the crash that closed Austin Bluffs Parkway from Rangewood Drive to Templeton Gap Road on Friday. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood on a reported multi-car crash. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CDOT campaign: No excuses to speed, not even a dinosaur

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are reminding El Paso County drivers to obey speed limits, with a new campaign that started on Jan. 16, reminding drivers that there is never an excuse to speed. According to CDOT, there were 22 speeding-involved fatalities in 2022. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was traveling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

City continues to strategize for East-West mobility

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Concerned citizens filled the room with many more standing outside the doors during a town hall hosted by Colorado Springs City Councilmember, Nancy Henjum, Saturday morning on Jan. 21. During the meeting, Henjum discussed the possibility of a study that would address, East-West mobility for the Fillmore Street and Uintah Street corridors. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Driver hits city snowplow during suspected medical incident

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after a suspected medical incident caused him to hit a city snowplow while driving Saturday morning on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Officers responded to the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard for a collision involving a city […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Veterans service center in Pueblo

Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state. Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo gas prices will be lower on utility bills

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —  Xcel Energy – Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills than previously expected from Feb. 1 through March 31. The lower bills come as the result of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices, according to Xcel Energy. The company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment in January to the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Libraries in Southern Colorado work to maintain safety

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is taking safety measures after recent findings of methamphetamine contamination inside of public restrooms in Colorado public libraries. PPLD will work with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to conduct these screening tests. “What the testing looks like… the screening that we’re looking to do […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Water main break at Discovery Canyon Campus

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Early Friday morning on Jan. 20, Discovery Canyon Campus in Academy School District 20 (ASD20) was briefly evacuated due to a water main break. ASD20 said the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) came to the school, assessed the situation, and cleared the students and staff to return to the buildings. According to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs, Fountain on accident alert

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert status due to severe weather moving through El Paso County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) went on accident alert effective at 5 p.m. due to road conditions. CSPD said drivers are reminded to simply […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy