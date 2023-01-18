HWY 24 reopened from Springs to Calhan

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the stretch of Highway 24 that was closed from Colorado Springs to Calhan has reopened.

CDOT posted on Twitter just after 8:10 p.m. and said the highway had reopened from Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs to Kanuch Road in Calhan, which had been closed for close to four hours due to poor weather conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY: HWY 24 closed between Falcon & Calhan

WEDNESDAY 1/18/2023 4:24 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting a traffic closure due to inclement weather Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 18.







CSP says HWY 24 is closed between Falcon and Calhan due to wind, snow and ice. The closure may last several hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) works to clear the road, per CSP.

