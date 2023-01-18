Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Push to sell wine in CT grocery stores continues
(WFSB) - The battle is on once again to allow grocery stores to sell wine. Thursday, lawmakers voted to draft a bill for a public hearing. Many would like to be able to buy wine in a grocery store, and grocery stores have been pushing hard for this. This proposal...
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Walmart Gets Rid Of Single-Use Bags At All CT Locations
Walmart has removed all single-use plastic and paper bags from the checkout counters at its Connecticut locations. The new policy was implemented on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the company announced. Customers are encouraged to bring reusable bags or containers to transport their purchases, representatives said. The decision was made after the...
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
Proposal would reduce taxes for Connecticut small businesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A proposal from Governor Ned Lamont would put money back in the hands of small businesses. The tax cut would affect over 120,000 small and mid-size businesses in the state. This is Lamont’s first proposal this legislative session and would save these businesses millions of dollars in taxes. “Despite what the […]
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Connecticut using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut’s new kid governor sworn in Friday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While most fifth graders were in school this morning, seven students were getting sworn into office at the Old State House. A Cabinet led by Connecticut’s newest kid Governor Ellie Mendez shook hands, met the press, and discussed the platforms that got them elected. The...
tunxis.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
65% of voters agree teachers do not make enough money in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut continues to face a troubling teacher shortage, worsening the issue. A recent Gallup poll revealed that 44% of K-through-12 teachers feel "burnt out" due to the increasing class sizes and workloads associated with this lack of educators. This burnout can lead to reduced job satisfaction and an exodus from the teaching profession.
Journal Inquirer
More than 2,000 students restrained or secluded in 2020-21
More than 2,000 Connecticut special education students were restrained or secluded a total of 23,511 times in 2020-21, new state data shows, even as many school districts employed remote or hybrid instruction for much of the year. Use of the controversial techniques led to 134 injuries, including six that met...
Journal Inquirer
CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home
The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NBC Connecticut
$10,000 Mega Millions Winner in Connecticut
One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The winning Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night were 2-12-18-24-39. The Mega Ball was 18 and Mega plier was X3. The $10,000 winner matched four balls and the Mega Ball. There was one Mega Millions...
