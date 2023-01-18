Read full article on original website
Registration open for Mississippi Senior Games
Registration is open for the 2023 Mississippi Senior Games which will be held in Biloxi. Opening ceremonies for the games is scheduled for March 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center on Howard Avenue. A celebration of athletes will be held there...
City of D’Iberville discussing potential new roadway
D’Iberville is looking into adding a new roadway. The road would connect into the existing Mandal Parkway at Galleria and go through the interstate commercial zone area which is a mixture of commercial development and an old residential area. It would also tie back into Popps Ferry Road and Dewey Lawrence Circle.
Preparations underway for 35th annual North Bay Mardi Gras season
When North Bay Mardi Gras Association hits the streets of D’Iberville on February 19th, it will mark the 35th anniversary of the carnival krewe. Members of North Bay were hard at work at the float barn on Thursday for a work day to make final preparations for their parade.
1/20 – Brittany’s “Temporarily Dry” Friday Night Forecast
Main concern in the short term will be rain potential the next 48 hours but when will rain actually reach the ground is more of an unknown. 12z soundings this morning both KLCH and KLIX showed a very dry airmass in the LL and even in the mid levels. LCH was already starting to moisten up and even Abbeville registered light rain but else all the radar returns were not reaching the sfc over southwest LA by 20z. We will continue to moisten down through the night but even by 6z tonight fcst soundings over BTR still showed the LL dry air and doesn`t really moisten up sufficiently till 9/10z. That said there looks like we will see a decent band of elevated convection along the LL front which looks like it sets up along a line from just west-southwest of De Ridder, LA to southwestern MS and perhaps just across the MS/LA border. This line may be north or south about 40-60 miles and that will be where the heaviest rain occurs in the region. This looks like it lines up with a LL front and is co-located with RRQ of the jet. That said it will be a long slow event as it will take time to moisten up but by Sunday night that area may see a band that eventually has 2-3 inches of rain, but not major concerns with respect to flooding. farther south near the coast and in the coast waters the sfc will track and to the south and southeast deeper convection is possible but along the track and northwest to just south of that line we will likely see a rainfall minimum. This will make for likely 2 areas of heavy rain and a larger area in the middle of much lighter rain.
MACCC Men’s Basketball: PRCC vs. MGCCC
Another big rivalry in the JUCO circuit, Pearl River hosting Mississippi Gulf Coast. Wildcats won the first game back in November. Pearl River pretty much leading this one wire-to-wire, 60-49 final, much needed win for the Cats, ending a two-game skid.
