DOJ lauds Springfield for advances in use of force policies, targets Board of Police Commissioners as weak link

Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Should Mass. change laws around bail? Lawmakers, a DA and judge weigh in
Nearly a decade after Springfield resident TayClair Moore was strangled to death, her family is still searching for answers and demanding justice. A mistrial in 2016 and several delays for a second trial have led Moore’s family to publicly protest her accused killer’s release from detention in 2021.
nepm.org
Springfield police board keeps reinstatement in place for 2 convicted officers
Two Springfield police officers convicted of an off-duty assault remain on the job after the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners did not overturn their respective reinstatements. Officers Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were prosecuted in connection with a 2015 brawl outside of Nathan Bill's bar. After being suspended without pay...
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police
The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
Springfield City councilor Jesse Lederman proposes ‘Green Corps’ to remove litter
SPRINGFIELD — Seeking to address the crumpled wrappers, empty bottles and fast-food cups peppered across the city, Jesse Lederman, City Council president, said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s administration should establish a “Springfield Green Corps” that would recruit youths to tackle litter in neighborhoods and parks. Lederman...
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department history documented in new book, ‘Out of the Darkness’
Imagine a sheriff who had to arrest an entire brass band. Or a sheriff who helped put down one of the most well-known taxpayers’ rebellion of the 1700s. Did you know that the last hanging in Massachusetts took place in the 1950s at the old York Street jail that is now but a memory on the landscape of downtown Springfield.
Greenfield police night shift patrols to end despite new staffing grant
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh painted a grim picture on Wednesday night at a city council meeting, telling residents and council members that last year’s budget cut to the police department will affect overnight staffing levels in the city in two weeks. In response, city councilors raised many questions...
Palmer educator who signed confidentiality agreement, asks for forensic audit
A former educator in the Palmer School District who signed a confidentiality agreement at the end of their 19-year tenure said she supports a forensic audit of the district’s finances, an idea recently floated by School Committee members following a MassLive investigation. Sue Ann Kuszewski, a Palmer resident of...
thereminder.com
Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee
SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal announced $513,000 earmark for Mental Health Association in Springfield, one of 15 projects totaling $20 million
SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced a $513,000 earmark Thursday to support Mental Health Association’s Best Life Center for Emotional Health and Wellness. In December ,Neal, D-Springfield, announced more than $20 million in Community Project Funds in 15 projects. Other projects are:. $1 million for the...
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
Southwick Master Plan schedules more focus groups as Phase 2 nears
SOUTHWICK — As the Master Plan development process moves towards its next phase, Southwick’s Master Plan Advisory Committee is continuing to schedule focus group sessions to hash out specific needs and desires for different parts of Southwick’s infrastructure. The Select Board’s Jan. 23 agenda includes an item...
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
NHPR
Trustees at Chicopee school vote to surrender charter and close
The trustees of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, have voted to surrender the institution's charter. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education was scheduled to discuss whether to renew the school's charter later this month. Now that board will vote on whether to accept the surrender of the charter.
MGM CEO William Hornbuckle admits Springfield casino limitations, reaffirms commitment, promises reinvigoration
SPRINGFIELD — Three thousand jobs. That’s the promise MGM made the city of Springfield in order to get the license to build its $1 billion resort in Springfield. It’s a number memorialized in MGM Resorts International’s host community agreement with the city. But it’s just not...
westernmassnews.com
Officials meet to discuss next steps for MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle discussed the next steps for MGM Springfield on Friday. “It was a very positive and constructive meeting. We are moving forward now,” Sarno explained. It was a good sign from Sarno following...
Wilbraham man charged with allegedly extorting East Longmeadow youth swim coach in social media scam
A Wilbraham man has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion for allegedly shaking down two men over purported online interactions with a fictional underage girl, according to the defendant’s lawyer. One of the victims includes an East Longmeadow youth swim coach, court records show. Giancarlo Daniele, 18,...
State Police K-9 Tucker helps find suspect in Holyoke
State Police were called to assist Holyoke Police Monday afternoon in finding a domestic assault suspect that ran into the woods near Kennedy Circle.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
