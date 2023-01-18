ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

King Cakes you can’t see anywhere else are born at Village Deaux

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A spread of specialty King Cakes were on display this morning at Village Deaux in Carencro. One of three locations, Village Deaux is ready to serve these sweet creations to all of Acadiana. Today, Village Deaux showed Gerald Gruenig how they prepare two King Cakes. The...
CARENCRO, LA
kadn.com

Whiskey River Landing Burns Down

An iconic bar and piece of Henderson history, Whiskey River Landing, is now gone following a blaze Wednesday evening. Which has left longtime customers shocked and saddened. "It's a sad thing, it's a sad thing," shares Walter Angelle. Angelle is the uncle to the bar's original owner, Terry Angelle. He...
HENDERSON, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’

A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
HENDERSON, LA
KPEL 96.5

64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kelly Barras takes the stand in Lafayette right-to-life case involving her son

Kelly Barras took the witness stand Thursday to discuss finances related to her son's care in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. Joshua Barras, 38, has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail. He relies completely on his court-appointed attorney, Arthur Schafer, to represent his interests in the court case over who should be his legal caregiver.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy