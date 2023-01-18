Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kadn.com
Furever Home Friday: Adopt Mumu! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week
Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon to show off Mumu! Mumu is a two year old terrier mix who is goofy, loving, gentle and searching for his "furever home."
Acadiana's newest residential facility aims to help women and children
The newest service for Acadiana is a residential facility for pregnant women and women with dependent children, authentically name Meredith's Place.
Tats for Cats happening Saturday
For those passionate about tattoos and local animal shelter pets, be sure to attend the Tats for Cats fundraiser this weekend to directly benefit Acadiana Animal Aid.
New patio-style bar opening on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
A new patio-style bar is soon coming to Lafayette.
KLFY.com
King Cakes you can’t see anywhere else are born at Village Deaux
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A spread of specialty King Cakes were on display this morning at Village Deaux in Carencro. One of three locations, Village Deaux is ready to serve these sweet creations to all of Acadiana. Today, Village Deaux showed Gerald Gruenig how they prepare two King Cakes. The...
kadn.com
Whiskey River Landing Burns Down
An iconic bar and piece of Henderson history, Whiskey River Landing, is now gone following a blaze Wednesday evening. Which has left longtime customers shocked and saddened. "It's a sad thing, it's a sad thing," shares Walter Angelle. Angelle is the uncle to the bar's original owner, Terry Angelle. He...
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.
theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
‘We want justice’: Vigil helps community remember slain New Iberia teen
A balloon release and vigil were held in New Iberia Wednesday evening in honor of the 14-year-old boy who was found dead Monday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Photos Show Major Fire at Whiskey River Landing Bar in Henderson
Several photos have surfaced on social media that show a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing. Many on Facebook were asking for prayers for the family who owns the property, and now we see why. The iconic venue was not currently in operation at the time of the blaze.
Check Out This Stunning Home with a Grotto Located in Lafayette
This house is a hidden gem complete with a stunning and impressive grotto.
New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes
NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
999ktdy.com
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
theadvocate.com
Kelly Barras takes the stand in Lafayette right-to-life case involving her son
Kelly Barras took the witness stand Thursday to discuss finances related to her son's care in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. Joshua Barras, 38, has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail. He relies completely on his court-appointed attorney, Arthur Schafer, to represent his interests in the court case over who should be his legal caregiver.
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Comments / 0