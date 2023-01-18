Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
Chris Zorich, who was Kevin Warren’s first NFL client, talks about the new Bears’ president, CEO
WGN News Now spoke to Zorich, a Chicago native who played for Chicago Vocational School, Notre Dame, and the Bears, about new president and CEO Kevin Warren, who represented him from 1992-1997.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
People Are Sharing The Distracting Movie Details That Make It Hard To Suspend Their Disbelief
The French are passionate about baguettes, but not nearly as much as Hollywood is.
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
Tony Parker Shouts Out Bulls' Joakim Noah Before Paris Game
Tony Parker shouts out Joakim Noah before Paris game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a special Thursday for the Chicago Bulls, as they defeated the Detroit Pistons in Paris, 126-108. Before the game, Tony Parker said a word about the game as one of the league's marquee...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game
Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
Current, Former Cubs to Appear in World Baseball Classic
Cubs well-represented on World Baseball Classic rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic will return to the diamond for the spring of 2023, and several current and former members of the Chicago Cubs will appear on rosters for the tournament. Of the...
‘So We're the Underdog?': Mike McCarthy Dazed by Cowboys' Odds Vs. 49ers
Mike McCarthy stunned by Cowboys' underdog status vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mike McCarthy is stunned to hear a No. 5 seed is an underdog on the road against a No. 2 seed. The Dallas Cowboys (13-5) head coach seemed surprised to hear his team are not...
The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns
The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0