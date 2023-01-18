ECPI graduate fulfills promise to pay it forward with $10,000 check

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An ECPI University graduate returned to her alma mater Wednesday to present a check for $10,000, as a way to say thank you from a gesture made a decade ago.

Michelle Tinner walked the halls of ECPI in 2012. She was studying to become a registered nurse, working, and taking care of her mother who has dementia. At one point, she thought her education would have to be put on hold.

“I was almost evicted because I couldn’t afford to pay my rent,” said Tinner.

ECPI paid her rent, not once, but twice. She was able to stay in school and graduate.

“I knew that they really cared about me as a person, not just a student but as a person as well,” said Tinner.

On Wednesday, Tinner was able to return to her school to express her appreciation. She presented the university with a $10,000 check to start a nursing scholarship. She now works as a RN and owns two businesses.

“I don’t want them to give up on their dreams, because they’re not able to pay a bill,” said Tinner.

In return, ECPI matched her donation. The scholarship is available now to any student in need in Hampton Roads. The total amount available is $20,000.