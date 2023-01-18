ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

NYS Gun Show arrives at Plaza Convention Center

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Multiple opinions on gun ownership on display in the Capital Region Saturday, as the New York State Gun Show brought thousands to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. "We're celebrating the Second Amendment. These are all lawful gun owners who have an interest, a hobby,...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Saratoga County warns of rise in overdoses

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga County Department of Health has identified an increase in drug-related overdoses between January 13th and January 18th. During this seven-day period, according to the county's Substance Use Surveillance System, 10 overdoses were reported, of which one was fatal. The average age of cases...
Hot 99.1

28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County

Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

