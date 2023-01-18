Read full article on original website
WRGB
NYS Gun Show arrives at Plaza Convention Center
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Multiple opinions on gun ownership on display in the Capital Region Saturday, as the New York State Gun Show brought thousands to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. "We're celebrating the Second Amendment. These are all lawful gun owners who have an interest, a hobby,...
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Verbal Warning For Speeding In The Capital Region Instead Of A Ticket?
If you drive around the Capital Region, whether to commute to work or school, you may notice a difference on the roads. In recent years, local police departments have drastically decreased the number of tickets they issue for traffic violations. State data shows this decrease began in 2012 and plummeted even further during the pandemic. But why?
Fake Money Found in Fulton County, How to Spot the Difference
In a time when inflation is at an all time high, the last thing the American economy needs is the circulation of fake money. In June of 2022, a man attempted to use counterfeit money at a Cortlandville Kwik Fill. Recently, another upstate New York area has seen similar shady activity:
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
WRGB
Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
Gunman In Killing Of Colonie 15-Year-Old 'Beacon Of Light' Gets Prison Time
More than a year after a 15-year-old New York girl was gunned down during a robbery, her killer is heading to prison. Branden Rivera, age 20, of Albany, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Thursday, Jan. 19. It came months after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder in the death of Destiny Greene.
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
Schenectady man arrested after car chase
State police arrested Alexander Marcano, 43 of Schenectady on January 17. Marcano allegedly failed to follow commands from police ending up in a car chase.
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Schenectady teen accused of forging check
A Schenectady teen was arrested on Tuesday after state troopers say he deposited a forged check into his bank account.
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of damaging vehicles at Glens Falls Hospital with a machete
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Glens Falls Police Department arrested William Palangi, 53, after officers witnessed him damaging vehicles in the Glens Falls Hospital parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon. Glens Falls Police received a report that a black Jeep Wrangler – which was driving erratically on...
WRGB
Saratoga County warns of rise in overdoses
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga County Department of Health has identified an increase in drug-related overdoses between January 13th and January 18th. During this seven-day period, according to the county's Substance Use Surveillance System, 10 overdoses were reported, of which one was fatal. The average age of cases...
Man arrested after attacking cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital
On Thursday, Glens Falls Police arrested a New Jersey man who was found damaging vehicles in a hospital parking lot with a machete. The case began earlier that day, with a report of unsafe operation of a vehicle on the Northway, later tied to a hit-and-run crash.
Schenectady man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
U.S. Attorney's office announces the arrest of Daniel Scotsross, 30 of Schenectady. Scotsross allegedly intended to distribute N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen similar to LSD as well as making firearms.
Johnstown man faces 20 years for drug distribution
A Johnstown man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine base in Schenectady.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County
Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
Vengeful Gambler Admits To Mailing White Powder To NY Gaming Commission
A 73-year-old man has admitted to threatening employees at the New York State Gaming Commission and mailing the agency envelopes full of white powder. Brent Carter, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to conveying a hoax and false information in federal court in Albany Friday, Jan. 13. Federal prosecutors…
Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.
