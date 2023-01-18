Read full article on original website
It's time for another weekend in Southwest Louisiana and after a long work week, we are all ready to get out of the house and do something fun. There are several concerts going on this weekend along with live music at local restaurants and bars in lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve been wanting to check out some new dishes and restaurants in SWLA, now is a great time - Chuck Eats Restaurant Week starts today. The weeklong event highlights some of the best cuisine the Lake Area has to offer, complete with deals and discounts at local restaurants.
The ACTS Theatre in Lake Charles was visited in 2021 by some Paranormal Investigators. They heard about the story of William Portie who in the 1920s would walk the streets of Lake Charles, Louisiana selling candy to kids out of his goodie basket. He was known for his stove pipe...
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
The inaugural event will take place Wednesday, February 1 at Burton Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. in loving memory of their son Brody. The Meaux's lost their beloved child in 2019 to complications of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. The disease causes progressive deterioration of bodily functions with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities almost exclusively in males. Brody was only 20 when he passed away.
Louisiana's own Sammy Kershaw is coming back to Lake Charles to perform all his hits for you in March of 2023. Sammy was born in Kaplan Louisiana and has made a name for himself in country music for decades now. Did you know that he is cousins with Rusty and Doug Kershaw? Well, he is.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The playground and Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park will close on Monday, Jan. 23, for hurricane repairs, according to parish officials. Parish officials expect the playground to be closed for around eight weeks (until mid-March). They expect the pavilion to be closed for around 12 weeks (until mid-April).
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA will award the City of Lake Charles an additional $3.488 million for ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery. The funding will help the city repair buildings damaged in the storm.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. faced ostracism and criticism as he became a Civil Rights icon, but he pressed on with his mission, said Bishop Brian Stevens, of Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Abbeville. The Eunice native was the speaker at the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at New Zion Baptist Church, 251 Nimitz St. Stevens, son of Dudley and Jeanette Stevens, of…
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calliope team from Louisiana Powerhouse is headed to what they call the “World Series of Cheer” in Orlando. The Division II Summit is in early May. All-Star Director and Coach Laurel Jones says the team won their bid to the D2 Summit...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
The last time this happened wasn't that long ago: September of 2022. Here are some pictures of today's incident.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The funeral was held Friday for former Barbe High School football standout Hunter Brown, who passed away suddenly earlier this month. Brown graduated in 2020 and went on to play football at the Air Force Academy. Brown was in his sophomore year when he passed away on his way to class.
