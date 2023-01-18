ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve been wanting to check out some new dishes and restaurants in SWLA, now is a great time - Chuck Eats Restaurant Week starts today. The weeklong event highlights some of the best cuisine the Lake Area has to offer, complete with deals and discounts at local restaurants.
GATOR 99.5

BRODEO, Brody Meaux Memorial Rodeo To Take Place In Lake Charles

The inaugural event will take place Wednesday, February 1 at Burton Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. in loving memory of their son Brody. The Meaux's lost their beloved child in 2019 to complications of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. The disease causes progressive deterioration of bodily functions with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities almost exclusively in males. Brody was only 20 when he passed away.
KPLC TV

Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground to close for several weeks

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The playground and Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park will close on Monday, Jan. 23, for hurricane repairs, according to parish officials. Parish officials expect the playground to be closed for around eight weeks (until mid-March). They expect the pavilion to be closed for around 12 weeks (until mid-April).
KPLC TV

Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
Eunice News

Eunice native Stevens delivers MLK message

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. faced ostracism and criticism as he became a Civil Rights icon, but he pressed on with his mission, said Bishop Brian Stevens, of Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Abbeville. The Eunice native was the speaker at the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at New Zion Baptist Church, 251 Nimitz St. Stevens, son of Dudley and Jeanette Stevens, of…
KPLC TV

Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
KPLC TV

Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
GATOR 99.5

Details On I-10 And I-210 Bridge Projects In Lake Charles

A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
GATOR 99.5

Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday

Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
