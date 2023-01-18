Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.
Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
cbs17
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
cbs17
Durham police investigate deadly Friday night shooting; 1 suspect in custody
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
cbs17
6 guns, LSD, mushrooms, $57K+ seized after 2 Durham County undercover operations, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate undercover operations in Durham County resulted in several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests. The operations were conducted by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit. In the first case, SAC/Narc investigators received tips from the public about suspicious behavior that...
durhamsheriff.com
Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns
DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
WXII 12
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
1 year old dies after found unresponsive in Fayetteville apartment
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sunday after 7 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to an unresponsive one-year-old child. First responders attempted life saving measures, but the one-year-old child was ultimately pronounced dead. The cause of the child's death is unknown at this time and will be determined by...
WRAL
Durham police investigating fatal shooting
The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday evening. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found an adult man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later...
cbs17
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County busted a driver who had meth and fentanyl in his car — and more drugs were found later in his home, officials said. The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
cbs17
2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
cbs17
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
Mother identifies man who died in North Carolina police custody
On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died.
WRAL
Mother desperate for answers after son dies in custody of Raleigh police
Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is desperate for answers to her questions: Why did her son have a Taser used on him? Was he shocked too many times? Did police really need to use the Taser?. Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is...
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
Chapel Hill police search for missing woman, concerned for her wellbeing
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Lydia Terry Upchurch, 78, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking the community's assistance locating a missing person. Upchurch was last seen...
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1