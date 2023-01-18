ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
BURLINGTON, NC
durhamsheriff.com

Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns

DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
WXII 12

Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Durham police investigating fatal shooting

The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday evening. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found an adult man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia

Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
RAEFORD, NC
