Long Beach, CA

NBC Los Angeles

LA Animal Services Offers Discount Adoptions for City Residents

LA Animal Services announced it will offer Los Angeles city residents discounted adoption fees this weekend at all six locations to help clear the shelters. “With our centers at capacity, we're encouraging Angelenos to adopt or foster a new pet by offering reduced adoption fees,'' Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services Annette Ramirez said. "Our centers are filled with an abundance of dogs, cats, rabbits and pocket pets ready to go home with you."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach offers landlord incentives to help house homeless

One week after the city of Long Beach declared a state of emergency on homelessness, it's moving forward with a plan to incentivize landlords to help the housing situation.The city wants landlords to accept more renters who rely heavily on federally subsidized Emergency Housing Vouchers to pay the bulk of their rent."Emergency Housing Vouchers are a critical resource in meeting the city's housing needs," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "We need property owners to be 'all in' when it comes to solving the homelessness crisis, and the city is willing to help landlords make the leap and open their...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting

FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty LA County deputy dies by suicide, department says

LOS ANGELES - An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel's Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff's department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

