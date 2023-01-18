Read full article on original website
10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebrationSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
LA Animal Services Offers Discount Adoptions for City Residents
LA Animal Services announced it will offer Los Angeles city residents discounted adoption fees this weekend at all six locations to help clear the shelters. “With our centers at capacity, we're encouraging Angelenos to adopt or foster a new pet by offering reduced adoption fees,'' Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services Annette Ramirez said. "Our centers are filled with an abundance of dogs, cats, rabbits and pocket pets ready to go home with you."
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
17-year-old boy critically injured during shooting at Long Beach park; 2 others also hospitalized
A teen is in critical condition and two others were left injured after they were shot at a park in Long Beach, police said.
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
Long Beach Parks, Recreation, Marine Department to Host February Job Fairs
The Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation, and Marine will host two job fairs next month, giving applicants a chance to apply for positions and meet with agency staff and supervisors.
L.A. Zoo elephant euthanized due to declining health
A 61-year-old Asian elephant at the Los Angeles Zoo was euthanized due to “declining health,” zoo officials announced today. According to the zoo, staffers noticed on Sunday that the elephant named Jewel was showing signs of poor health.
Snowy owl leaves Cypress neighborhood after weeks of captivating spectators
The celebrity owl left the Cypress neighborhood it chose to roost in, and it also left behind a lot of questions.
Pregnant Costa Mesa woman says Apple Watch alert saved her life during medical emergency
A Costa Mesa woman credits her smartwatch with saving her life after she suffered a medical emergency while pregnant.
King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future
Tides are forecast to be at the highest just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns
After 16 years with the Ronald McDonald House organization and 10 years as executive director of the Long Beach branch, Cheri Bazley has resigned, the nonprofit announced today. The post Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
Long Beach offers landlord incentives to help house homeless
One week after the city of Long Beach declared a state of emergency on homelessness, it's moving forward with a plan to incentivize landlords to help the housing situation.The city wants landlords to accept more renters who rely heavily on federally subsidized Emergency Housing Vouchers to pay the bulk of their rent."Emergency Housing Vouchers are a critical resource in meeting the city's housing needs," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "We need property owners to be 'all in' when it comes to solving the homelessness crisis, and the city is willing to help landlords make the leap and open their...
CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting
FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
Off-duty LA County deputy dies by suicide, department says
LOS ANGELES - An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel's Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff's department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty...
Monterey Park shooting: Gunman on the loose after 10 killed, 10 injured near Lunar New Year celebration
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - At least 10 people were killed Saturday night in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, with at least another 10 injured according to officials, and the suspected shooter is still on the run. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Garvey...
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
On The Menu: Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant provides IE with what feels like mom's home cooking
Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant has been providing that "mom's home cooking" feeling to the Inland Empire for years with special family recipes.
