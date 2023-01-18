Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
WHNT-TV
Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Georgia man travels through Tennessee to research impacts of anti-camping law on the homeless
A new state law went into effect last summer, criminalizing camping on public property. Now, one man is working on a project to highlight how the law is impacting Tennessee's homeless population.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee: A Guide to the State’s Best Communities
With azure skies, majestic mountains, abundant lakes, a vibrant music scene, and scrumptious Barbeque, Tennessee has plenty of attractive offerings. Best Places to Live in Tennessee: Whether you’re relocating with your whole family, looking for your dream retirement place, or are a young professional in search of a place to put down your roots, the volunteer state won’t disappoint.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)
The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
Puppies fly at Tri-City Aviation to find new homes
The Tri-City Aviation is working as a liaison, transporting 17 puppies from as far as Wilson County, Texas to Robbinsville, New Jersey with a group called Pilots to the Rescue.
More than 21,000 calls answered by 988 crisis counselors in Tennessee over last six months
More than six months after the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline dropped from 10 digits to three, data shows more Tennesseans are reaching out for help.
WATE
UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students
More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend.
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system. Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of...
TN mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show.
nomadlawyer.org
Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing
Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WATE
What Vaccinations Are Needed for a New Pet
Grace Veterinary Center's Dr. Laura Laxton shares how important vaccinations are needed for pets.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
FBI Offering $25,000 Reward for Information to Help ID Suspect in Tennessee Arson
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the arson at a Tennessee reproductive health clinic. The Crime. According to a press release from the FBI issued on January 19, 2023, a person or persons who have...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: Graves, lawn pranks, and other answers about the Tennessee State Capitol
Lawmakers returned to Nashville this month, and it’s busy again inside the Tennessee State Capitol. But all year round, the historic building draws interest and provides tours — and it has prompted several questions to Curious Nashville. Capitol tour guide Philip Staffelli-Suel and Tennessee State Architect Ann McGauran...
