Fort Myers, FL

FSW baseball and softball excited for new fields

By Jaron May
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– Since the Florida Southwestern baseball and softball teams were founded in 2016, the Buccaneers played at the City of Palms Park in Fort Myers.

However, starting this year, FSW has a new home — brand new fields right on campus.

“I don’t think any junior college has a better field than what we have right now,” FSW softball outfielder Shenita Tucker said.

The best part of the new fields is the location. The players don’t need to drive across town for every practice and game now, which became expensive.

“It helps a lot not having to go to the gas station after every week,” Tucker said. “It saves a lot of money.”

Gone are those extra costs and the time that it took to get to and fro. Now, the Bucs are able to walk from their dorms and classrooms right to their brand-new fields.

“Honestly, it’s so nice,” FSW softball pitcher Belle Sardja said. “We can come before practice. We can stay after practice. It’s easy access.”

Besides the on-campus location, the fields’ are also beautifully situated. They sit right next to a lake, which has become a target for the softball team.

“We’re gonna hit bombs into the water,” FSW softball Head Coach Robert Iamurri said.

Plus, the fields are completely turf. Unlike football, baseball turf fields are very rare, especially at the JUCO level.

“[We’re] going to be the only junior college team in the state of Florida to have a full turf field,” FSW baseball Head Coach Zac Cole said.

The turf will provide the Bucs with a unique home-field advantage.

“[It] never has a bad hop, easy to read, balls fly,” FSW baseball outfielder AJ Shaver said. “It’s a lot of fun here.”

The new fields aren’t completely finished. The first phase is done, which is the physical fields. The next two phases will add grandstands, press boxes and locker rooms. Those additions will begin this summer after the FSW seasons end.

“Hopefully I’m still around long enough to enjoy that,” Iamurri said.

The FSW baseball and softball seasons are right around the corner. Both teams begin next week, while the softball squad has their first game on January 30 and baseball on February 14.

