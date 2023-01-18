Read full article on original website
Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
Stock Futures Dip After Back-To-Back Gains on Wall Street
Stock futures dipped slightly Tuesday as investors struggled to continue a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back by 0.4%. The moves...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
S&P 500 Futures Are Up Slightly as Investors Weigh Latest Corporate Earnings
S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell. Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.13%. Futures tied to the Dow lost 8 points, or less than 0.1%. A smattering...
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Weigh Latest Earnings Results
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as earnings season kicked into full gear and provided hints into the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell about 7 basis points to 3.456%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.21% after falling by 3 basis points.
Kelly Evans: “Leading” Us Right Over a Cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Boeing – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. News Corporation, Fox News — Shares...
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
Jim Cramer Picks His Standout Stocks in 4 Bull Market Industries
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. Companies in Cramer's list include Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies, Delta Air Lines, J.B. Hunt and Boeing. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified...
Many New York Stock Exchange-Listed Stocks Halted for a Technical Issue
Trading in dozens of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was halted shortly after the market opened on Monday due to an apparent technical issue. The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase
Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (HES.N) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter.
Boeing Posts Quarterly Loss as Labor and Supply Strains Overshadow Increase in Jet Demand
Boeing posted a loss in the fourth quarter as supply chain issues weighed on results. Boeing generated $3.1 billion in cash flow in the quarter, higher than analyst forecasts. The company's leaders have been hesitant to ramp up production. Boeing posted a $663 million loss for the fourth quarter as...
Bank of America, JPMorgan and Other Banks Reportedly Team Up on Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay
Several banks are reportedly working on a digital wallet that links with debit and credit cards, in a bid to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the report.
As Interest Rates Climb, Here's Why Proposed Caps on Debt May Not Help Reduce Costs for Consumers
A 2015 expansion of the Military Lending Act extended a cap on annual percentage rates at 36% for revolving credit. As interest rates on debt climb, Congress may consider implementing a similar policy. But other changes may better help consumers save, research finds. Rising credit interest rates have made it...
SEC Fines Bloomberg $5 Million for Disclosure Violations on Fixed-Income Prices
Bloomberg Finance LP, founded by former New York mayor and once-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, paid $5 million to settle civil charges over misleading disclosures. The company failed to disclose methodologies used to value certain fixed-income securities to users of BVAL, its paid subscription service. The company neither admitted or denied...
Aramco-Backed Fintech Opens Bank Branch in London to Help Muslims Invest
Wahed, a fintech startup backed by oil giant Saudi Aramco and French soccer player Paul Pogba, debuted its own retail presence in the U.K. Tuesday. The branch resembles an Apple store and is positioned just opposite an HSBC bank branch on Baker Street. It aims to provide the U.K.'s 3.9...
Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
George Santos Now Says $500K Campaign Loan Didn't Come From His Personal Funds
Rep. George Santos made a significant revision to his 2022 campaign filings Tuesday by specifying that a $500,000 loan he made to the campaign didn't come from his personal funds. The initial filing from September included a checked box saying the hefty loan came from the "personal funds of the...
