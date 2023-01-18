The Martha and Robert Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Arts, 3715 Central Ave. Friday, January 20, 5 p.m. Sure, it’s five o’clock somewhere, but isn’t it a lot of trouble to go where it’s five o’clock? I mean, certain airline companies kinda had a rough go at it over the holiday break and lots of customers weren’t too happy. I can hold off going to the airport for a bit … but then there’s all that artwork nowadays in Concourse B, and I do like art. Hold on, though, the UrbanArt Commission has curated an exhibition of work by some of the artists in the concourse, and frankly, there’s a lot less of a hassle to go to U of M, where “Jet Lag” has taken residence.

