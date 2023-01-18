Read full article on original website
Remembering Dr. Champion: Community reflects on passing of legendary herbalist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City says goodbye to legendary, longtime pharmacist and herbalist Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Charles Champion, for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store, died at the age of 92. “The family got my deepest condolences. I hate it,” said Champion’s God son Joseph Gandy. “I...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
The Martha and Robert Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Arts, 3715 Central Ave. Friday, January 20, 5 p.m. Sure, it’s five o’clock somewhere, but isn’t it a lot of trouble to go where it’s five o’clock? I mean, certain airline companies kinda had a rough go at it over the holiday break and lots of customers weren’t too happy. I can hold off going to the airport for a bit … but then there’s all that artwork nowadays in Concourse B, and I do like art. Hold on, though, the UrbanArt Commission has curated an exhibition of work by some of the artists in the concourse, and frankly, there’s a lot less of a hassle to go to U of M, where “Jet Lag” has taken residence.
actionnews5.com
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
Singing Santa grateful for blessing after setback
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many people this past Christmas, Santa Claus was missing in action. Not the Santa from the North Pole but the Santa from the South Pole. Pastor Larry Love was appropriately named because he and his wife Pearlie Mae have a lot of love to give. For years, they have taken on […]
localmemphis.com
'It's on all of us' | Young Man University founder says mentoring youth — even behind bars — a necessity
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two teens have now been charged with the murder of beloved Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams, and one of them will be tried as an adult. Miguel Andrade will be transferred on a $200,000 bond, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court. The other teenager will stay in the custody of DCS until he turns 19, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.
localmemphis.com
'The Wang Experiential Learning Center' | Open house takes place at Junior Achievement's new building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Educating thousands of students with learning opportunities for "entrepreneurship, financial literacy and workforce readiness" — that's the focus of a brand new building celebrated by Junior Achievement on Friday. The organization, which seeks to inspire the youth with the help of volunteers, held an open...
DeSoto Times Today
Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings delivers on the “Plus”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings Plus...
localmemphis.com
Trailblazing pharmacist Dr. Champion passes away after more than 60 years of serving Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved and historic Memphis figure, known for healing others, has passed away. Dr. Charles A. Champion died Saturday, according to a social media post by the shop he ran for more than 40 years — Champion's Pharmacy. Champion was the first Black Pharmacist to...
Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
Family, school remember children on 3rd anniversary of their shooting deaths
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked three years since 16-year-old Lequan Boyd and his niece, six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, were fatally shot inside their home in Hickory Hill. The people responsible have still not faced justice. The school system those children attended honored their memories Friday night at halftime of the...
localmemphis.com
Mid-South Mission of Mercy hosting free two-day dental clinic in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A free two-day dental clinic is taking care of the dental needs for those who may find dental care to be expensive. Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) will hold its annual free dental clinic Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21 at Bellevue Baptist Church beginning at 6 a.m.
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
actionnews5.com
Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
One injured in wreck on Riverside Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single-car wreck on Riverside is causing delays for drivers in downtown Memphis Friday night. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to Riverside Drive at this time. Memphis Police said a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Details are still coming in and WREG has obtained […]
localmemphis.com
'Taken away too soon' | Collierville children honored 3 years after deadly shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three years ago, two children in Collierville were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. On Friday night, their family was honored and given hope that justice would be brought to their loved ones. A girl's basketball game at Collierville High set the stage for a...
