Memphis, TN

memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

The Martha and Robert Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Arts, 3715 Central Ave. Friday, January 20, 5 p.m. Sure, it’s five o’clock somewhere, but isn’t it a lot of trouble to go where it’s five o’clock? I mean, certain airline companies kinda had a rough go at it over the holiday break and lots of customers weren’t too happy. I can hold off going to the airport for a bit … but then there’s all that artwork nowadays in Concourse B, and I do like art. Hold on, though, the UrbanArt Commission has curated an exhibition of work by some of the artists in the concourse, and frankly, there’s a lot less of a hassle to go to U of M, where “Jet Lag” has taken residence.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Singing Santa grateful for blessing after setback

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many people this past Christmas, Santa Claus was missing in action. Not the Santa from the North Pole but the Santa from the South Pole. Pastor Larry Love was appropriately named because he and his wife Pearlie Mae have a lot of love to give. For years, they have taken on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'It's on all of us' | Young Man University founder says mentoring youth — even behind bars — a necessity

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two teens have now been charged with the murder of beloved Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams, and one of them will be tried as an adult. Miguel Andrade will be transferred on a $200,000 bond, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court. The other teenager will stay in the custody of DCS until he turns 19, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings delivers on the “Plus”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings Plus...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Mid-South Mission of Mercy hosting free two-day dental clinic in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A free two-day dental clinic is taking care of the dental needs for those who may find dental care to be expensive. Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) will hold its annual free dental clinic Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21 at Bellevue Baptist Church beginning at 6 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Couple makes history as only Black hotel owners in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Maryland couple’s recent investment has marked them as being the only Black hotel owners in the City of Memphis. Dr. Amina Gilyard James and Norland James recently purchased the 70-room Quality Inn on Old Austin Peay Highway and Raleigh LaGrange Road for $3.85 million, making it the only Black-owned hotel in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One injured in wreck on Riverside Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single-car wreck on Riverside is causing delays for drivers in downtown Memphis Friday night. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to Riverside Drive at this time. Memphis Police said a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Details are still coming in and WREG has obtained […]
MEMPHIS, TN

