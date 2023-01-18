ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

WTNH

News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
MILFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Cutting It Close At Sports Clips

2023-01-21@1:05pm–#Fairfield CT– An elderly woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she drove through the front door at Sports Clips located at 2395 Black Rock Turnpike. Joe Cihak was about a minute into his haircut when the accident occurred. To make matters worse, Joe’s car was also hit by the elderly woman’s car.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut

GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
GLASTONBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale

When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport

A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night. It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV. The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hamden rolling shoot-out leaves one wounded

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning. Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover

2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
STRATFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!

The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
NORWALK, CT
PIX11

Lottery player bought winning $20M Mega Millions ticket in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. The lucky lottery player bought the ticket at the 170th Street Grocery near Grand Concourse and 170th Street. The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night and the jackpot is worth a guaranteed $20 million, […]
BRONX, NY
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Raphaël’s Bakery: A Family-Run Local Favorite

Greenwich is home to an abundance of coffee shops and bakeries throughout town, each one host to its own specialty and allure. Raphaël’s Bakery off Greenwich Ave is one of the town’s most beloved bakery’s, known for their one of a kind daily fresh baked goods, delicious coffee, and immense hospitality.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Naugatuck

A 16-year-old Connecticut boy has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Dylan Ragusa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Naugatuck in the area of Rubber Avenue. He's about 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes, according to the...
NAUGATUCK, CT

