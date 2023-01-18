Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Related
Basketball Brawl: Arrests Made After Fight At HS Game In Middletown, School Officials Say
Numerous people have been arrested following a fight that broke out at the end of a boys varsity basketball game in Connecticut, school officials said. The fight happened at the end of a game between the Middletown High School and Hartford-based Weaver High School basketball teams on Tuesday, Jan 17 at Middletown High School.
Bridgeport softball community mourns loss of teammate killed in NY tractor-trailer crash
Police say 42-year-old Nate Montalvo was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving veered out of control and crashed on a bridge, plunging onto I-287 in Harrison, New York Wednesday morning.
News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Cutting It Close At Sports Clips
2023-01-21@1:05pm–#Fairfield CT– An elderly woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she drove through the front door at Sports Clips located at 2395 Black Rock Turnpike. Joe Cihak was about a minute into his haircut when the accident occurred. To make matters worse, Joe’s car was also hit by the elderly woman’s car.
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
hamlethub.com
Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale
When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport
A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night. It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV. The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles...
Hamden rolling shoot-out leaves one wounded
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning. Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by […]
Officials: Multiple bear sightings in New Canaan
The sightings occurred on North Wilton Road on Monday and Tuesday in the afternoon.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover
2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
hamlethub.com
City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Lottery player bought winning $20M Mega Millions ticket in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. The lucky lottery player bought the ticket at the 170th Street Grocery near Grand Concourse and 170th Street. The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night and the jackpot is worth a guaranteed $20 million, […]
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
greenwichsentinel.com
Raphaël’s Bakery: A Family-Run Local Favorite
Greenwich is home to an abundance of coffee shops and bakeries throughout town, each one host to its own specialty and allure. Raphaël’s Bakery off Greenwich Ave is one of the town’s most beloved bakery’s, known for their one of a kind daily fresh baked goods, delicious coffee, and immense hospitality.
Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Naugatuck
A 16-year-old Connecticut boy has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Dylan Ragusa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Naugatuck in the area of Rubber Avenue. He's about 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes, according to the...
Woman Falls 25 Feet Into River In Torrington, Saved By Firefighters
Firefighters were able to pull off a daring rescue after a woman fell 25 feet off a bridge in Torrington. The incident happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 when a woman fell off a bridge on Norfolk Road (Route 272) into a river near the Reuben Hart Reservoir, according to the Torrington Fire Department.
Comments / 0