Chicago magazine

Grading the Mayoral Debate

All nine candidates for mayor of Chicago debated Thursday night. While we wish they could have appeared on the Hollywood Squares set, with Mayor Lightfoot in the Paul Lynde seat, they in fact stood behind podiums in the studios of ABC7, which broadcast the debate. Here’s how we think each candidate fared, as far as advancing or diminishing his or her campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more

CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election

The dust has settled on a series of petition challenges, and we now know the nine candidates that will appear on the Feb. 28 ballot in the Chicago mayoral election. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen homeowners shocked by big property tax bill increases

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Tax Assessor felt the heat from homeowners on Friday in Pilsen when they came face to face for a meeting to talk about recent increases in property taxes.Both sides agreed a solution needs to be made before longtime residents are forced out. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The goal of Friday's meeting was to allow residents to give testimony about the impact new tax assessments is having on their households. While many are hopeful that the county's tax assessor will come through with a solution, others are skeptical.Homeowner Jolie Jiminez said there's nothing...
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
southarkansassun.com

Homeowners To Receive Up To $883 Property Tax Refund In Cook County, Illinois

Cook County, Illinois homeowners will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after homeowners overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021. Thousands of homeowners in Cook County, Illinois will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after the homeowners have overpaid their first installment of taxes in 2021. The overpayment happened due to property owners who were excluded from the exemptions which could have lowered the amount they had to pay.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled

File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
JOLIET, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
