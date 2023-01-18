Read full article on original website
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
Chicago magazine
Grading the Mayoral Debate
All nine candidates for mayor of Chicago debated Thursday night. While we wish they could have appeared on the Hollywood Squares set, with Mayor Lightfoot in the Paul Lynde seat, they in fact stood behind podiums in the studios of ABC7, which broadcast the debate. Here’s how we think each candidate fared, as far as advancing or diminishing his or her campaign.
ABC7 Chicago
IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more
CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
Ald. Sawyer hopes to distinguish himself in crowded mayoral field
Ald. Roderick Sawyer says he hopes people who watched this week’s Chicago mayoral debate will see him as the candidate who will be straight with voters.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Lightfoot's security suggestion for street vendors is out of touch, advocate says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s suggestion that Little Village street vendors should go cashless to discourage robberies is not going over well with the entrepreneurs.
Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election
The dust has settled on a series of petition challenges, and we now know the nine candidates that will appear on the Feb. 28 ballot in the Chicago mayoral election. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
Chicago mayor election 2023: All 9 candidates face off in ABC7 debate
All nine candidates in the Chicago mayoral election faced off in a debate at ABC7 Thursday night.
All 9 mayoral candidates address crime concerns, during forum
All nine of Chicago’s mayoral candidates met in a rapid-fire debate at the Channel 7 studios Thursday night. Not surprisingly, the first question was about how to reduce crime in Chicago.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
Pilsen homeowners shocked by big property tax bill increases
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Tax Assessor felt the heat from homeowners on Friday in Pilsen when they came face to face for a meeting to talk about recent increases in property taxes.Both sides agreed a solution needs to be made before longtime residents are forced out. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The goal of Friday's meeting was to allow residents to give testimony about the impact new tax assessments is having on their households. While many are hopeful that the county's tax assessor will come through with a solution, others are skeptical.Homeowner Jolie Jiminez said there's nothing...
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
southarkansassun.com
Homeowners To Receive Up To $883 Property Tax Refund In Cook County, Illinois
Cook County, Illinois homeowners will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after homeowners overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021. Thousands of homeowners in Cook County, Illinois will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after the homeowners have overpaid their first installment of taxes in 2021. The overpayment happened due to property owners who were excluded from the exemptions which could have lowered the amount they had to pay.
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Derailed After Ald. Taylor Balks at ‘Disrespect’
A years-long effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood failed to get signal clearance from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) blocked a vote on a measure long sought by the railroad. With the support...
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Jewish Federation of Chicago union members demand increased staffing, pay equity
CHICAGO - Union members with the Jewish Federation of Chicago are negotiating a new contract. On Wednesday, they held a rally at the corner of Wells and Monroe in the Loop near the Jewish United Fund Office. The workers are demanding increased staffing, pay equity and the ability to organize...
City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
wjol.com
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Daily Northwestern
After years of delay, Evanston moves forward with environmental justice investigation
Janet Alexander Davis, an Evanston resident of 80 years, lived much of her life wondering why her neighborhood always seemed to smell. A few years ago, she discovered the source: the Church Street waste transfer station, a garbage dump in the 5th Ward. “I finally realized that there was no...
