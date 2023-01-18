ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

cbs17

1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
durhamsheriff.com

Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns

DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
FOX8 News

Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.  Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale. Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday. Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing...
ARCHDALE, NC
cbs17

2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
HENDERSON, NC

