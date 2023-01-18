Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
Sheriff: 6 guns, drugs, $57K+ seized after 2 North Carolina undercover operations
Two separate undercover operations in Durham resulted several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests.
Burlington police looking for man accused of hitting someone with gun during robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a […]
durhamsheriff.com
Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns
DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
cbs17
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County busted a driver who had meth and fentanyl in his car — and more drugs were found later in his home, officials said. The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the...
Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
cbs17
Duo arrested for thefts at Target and 5 other stores, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two suspects for their roles in multiple armed robberies, including Target and a pizza restaurant. Between Monday and Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated several larcenies and breaking and entering calls in the northwestern area of the city.
1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
Clinton drug operation nets felony arrests, dozens of charges
Detectives with the Clinton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit recently concluded a four-month drug operation that netted 44 drug ch
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
abc45.com
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale. Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday. Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing...
cbs17
2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
cbs17
Durham police investigate deadly Friday night shooting; 1 suspect in custody
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
cbs17
Goldsboro felon arrested after leading officers on 2 vehicle chases, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man who police say led them on two separate vehicle chases Sunday was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit was conducting saturated patrols of the southern portion of the city, police said.
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman's fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
