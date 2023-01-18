Read full article on original website
Related
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
WMUR.com
Police investigating report of gunshot fired in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police are investigating a gunshot heard early Friday morning on Pleasant Street. Concord police said around 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15 Pleasant St. to investigate a shots fired call for service. A witness indicated that he saw two people standing...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
NECN
Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say
A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
WCAX
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
Look: Non-native snake found in bathroom at New Hampshire business
Authorities in New Hampshire were summoned to a local business for an unusual situation -- a snake in the bathroom.
mynbc5.com
Cause of death for body found at Casella facility likely accidental, police say
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police released new information about thefemale body found at the Casella Recycling Processing Center in Hartford earlier this week, saying the person's death was likely accidental. As of Thursday, investigators said they have positively identified the body as belonging to a female from the Hartford...
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
Police: NH man facing drunk driving charges, hit guardrails multiple times, drove wrong way on I-93
NORTHFIELD, NH — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly driving erratically on Route I-93, according to New Hampshire State Police. Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry allegedly crashed into the guardrails four times before driving the wrong way on the highway and finally coming to a stop.
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
newportdispatch.com
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
WCSO looking to identify suspicious trespasser
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in trying to identify a trespasser who was allegedly involved in "suspicious activity."
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
Man indicted on charges in connection with murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, New Hampshire — A man has been indicted on a slew of criminal charges in connection with the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found riddled with multiple gunshot wounds near a hiking trail last year, law enforcement officials announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was...
Comments / 1