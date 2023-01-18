ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, VT

Comments / 1

Related
WMUR.com

Police investigating report of gunshot fired in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police are investigating a gunshot heard early Friday morning on Pleasant Street. Concord police said around 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15 Pleasant St. to investigate a shots fired call for service. A witness indicated that he saw two people standing...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon

MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
MENDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Cause of death for body found at Casella facility likely accidental, police say

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police released new information about thefemale body found at the Casella Recycling Processing Center in Hartford earlier this week, saying the person's death was likely accidental. As of Thursday, investigators said they have positively identified the body as belonging to a female from the Hartford...
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
HARTFORD, VT
WCVB

Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Dixie

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy