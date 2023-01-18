ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Indoor playground Kids Play Village celebrates grand opening in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Playgrounds are a place for children to have fun, socialize and learn. But in many communities with extreme weather, including Wyoming, it is often too cold for young children to use them. That’s where new indoor playground Kids Play Village hopes to step in, providing the benefits of an outdoor park and more, all while staying out of the weather.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Casper Jan. 11

CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen in Casper, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s missing persons page. “Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, age 16, was last seen on January 11, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming,” the posting said. She is described as...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’

CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business

There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Widow of Patient Who Died After Surgery Sues WMC, Two Doctors

A Casper woman is suing the Wyoming Medical Center and two doctors for the wrongful death of her husband in 2018. The trial got underway with its first witness in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Jury selection happened on Friday. Tanya Meek, the wrongful death representative of Calvin Grinder,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Fusion on wheels: Gringo adds new spice to Casper’s food truck scene

CASPER, Wyo. — The term “gringo” is used commonly throughout Latin America to broadly describe anyone who is from a different country. Over the past few decades, though, the term has become shorthand for “white guy.”. For Kelly Phanuekthong, being called a gringo is a source...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

City of Casper has several plans in the pipeline for the new year

Casper, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a new year comes new plans, especially for city governments. The City of Casper has several plans they will be working on in 2023. Over the years, Casper has had many mayors. Lots of them, in fact. Most only serve for a year or two while they’re also on City Council. Providing stability and continuity is the role of the City Manager, which currently is Carter Napier.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper area likely to see snow Sunday night

CASPER, Wyo. — After several days of winter weather in the past few weeks, even more can be expected in the near future, as snow is forecast for Natrona County on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, there is a chance of snow in the afternoon. Later at night, however, the chance becomes a likelihood, rising from 40% to 60%. The NWS in Riverton reports that as much as 2 inches of accumulation is possible.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25

CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 185, as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible, and use exits 182 or 186.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Calm Friday, possibly snowy Sunday in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — The possibility of snow is on the horizon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Conditions on Friday are expected to be calm, with breezes around 5 mph and clearing skies as the day progresses. Blustery winds return on Saturday, with gusts of up to 38 mph by nighttime.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Second City legend and NCHS grad Michael Lehrer has died at age 44

CASPER, Wyo. — A graduate of Natrona County High School who went on to become a respected comedian has died after a long battle with ALS. After leaving Casper, Michael Lehrer became a breakout performer at the legendary Second City in Chicago, where he was “known for his irreverent and iconoclastic material,” according to a Facebook tribute by the organization.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

NCSD’s School Choice Registration Period is open from December 28th, 2022, through January 20th, 2023.

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - During the School Choice Registration period, families are able to enroll their children for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. NCSD offers School Choice because we believe no single education style fits the needs of all children. School Choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy