oilcity.news
Indoor playground Kids Play Village celebrates grand opening in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Playgrounds are a place for children to have fun, socialize and learn. But in many communities with extreme weather, including Wyoming, it is often too cold for young children to use them. That’s where new indoor playground Kids Play Village hopes to step in, providing the benefits of an outdoor park and more, all while staying out of the weather.
oilcity.news
Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
oilcity.news
Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Casper Jan. 11
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen in Casper, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s missing persons page. “Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, age 16, was last seen on January 11, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming,” the posting said. She is described as...
oilcity.news
Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’
CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
5150 Restaurant Week, Featuring Exclusive Food and Beverage Deals, Starts Sunday
5150 Restaurant Week is almost upon us. For the past few years, the last week of January has played host to this community fellowship, courtesy of 5150' Local and Visit Casper. It's a week-long sale at various eateries across Casper, offering patrons various deals on food and beverages. "During the...
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business
There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
Widow of Patient Who Died After Surgery Sues WMC, Two Doctors
A Casper woman is suing the Wyoming Medical Center and two doctors for the wrongful death of her husband in 2018. The trial got underway with its first witness in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Jury selection happened on Friday. Tanya Meek, the wrongful death representative of Calvin Grinder,...
oilcity.news
Fusion on wheels: Gringo adds new spice to Casper’s food truck scene
CASPER, Wyo. — The term “gringo” is used commonly throughout Latin America to broadly describe anyone who is from a different country. Over the past few decades, though, the term has become shorthand for “white guy.”. For Kelly Phanuekthong, being called a gringo is a source...
oilcity.news
Search and rescue underway at EKW; missing man may have fallen through ice
CASPER, Wyo. — A search and rescue operation is ongoing Friday morning in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park as authorities search for a missing man. Investigators say it is possible he may have fallen through the ice of the North Platte River. The public is asked...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
City of Casper has several plans in the pipeline for the new year
Casper, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a new year comes new plans, especially for city governments. The City of Casper has several plans they will be working on in 2023. Over the years, Casper has had many mayors. Lots of them, in fact. Most only serve for a year or two while they’re also on City Council. Providing stability and continuity is the role of the City Manager, which currently is Carter Napier.
oilcity.news
Casper area likely to see snow Sunday night
CASPER, Wyo. — After several days of winter weather in the past few weeks, even more can be expected in the near future, as snow is forecast for Natrona County on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, there is a chance of snow in the afternoon. Later at night, however, the chance becomes a likelihood, rising from 40% to 60%. The NWS in Riverton reports that as much as 2 inches of accumulation is possible.
oilcity.news
Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 185, as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible, and use exits 182 or 186.
oilcity.news
Calm Friday, possibly snowy Sunday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — The possibility of snow is on the horizon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Conditions on Friday are expected to be calm, with breezes around 5 mph and clearing skies as the day progresses. Blustery winds return on Saturday, with gusts of up to 38 mph by nighttime.
oilcity.news
Second City legend and NCHS grad Michael Lehrer has died at age 44
CASPER, Wyo. — A graduate of Natrona County High School who went on to become a respected comedian has died after a long battle with ALS. After leaving Casper, Michael Lehrer became a breakout performer at the legendary Second City in Chicago, where he was “known for his irreverent and iconoclastic material,” according to a Facebook tribute by the organization.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
NCSD’s School Choice Registration Period is open from December 28th, 2022, through January 20th, 2023.
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - During the School Choice Registration period, families are able to enroll their children for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. NCSD offers School Choice because we believe no single education style fits the needs of all children. School Choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Attack: After Brutally Beating, Stabbing In-Laws, Accused Killer Went Home To Shower
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 75-year-old man found stabbed and beaten to death in a Casper home Jan. 8 may have survived if authorities had learned of his death earlier than they did, according to court testimony in a Thursday murder hearing. Geroge Kevin Dickerson...
