Champaign County, IL

Champaign Co. deputy’s passion to serve stronger after being shot at twice

By Marley Capper
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day and Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsey Keyes understands that risk all too well. She’s been in the line of fire twice, but her passion to serve is stronger than ever.

In this week’s Celebrating Central Illinois, we sat down with Keyes and her husband John Wright as they talk about the experience for the first time.

“I came out unscathed in both of my incidents, so I am really thankful,” Keyes said.

A police officer in the United States was shot at nearly every day in 2022. The Fraternal Order of Police reported that 331 officers were shot in the line of duty. 62 of them died.

Keyes escaped those statistics twice.

“There are folks who are not as lucky,” Wright said. “I don’t know why some people get out of situations and others don’t.”

In December of 2020, Keyes was with a recruit when she made a traffic stop. The driver fired shots at her, but she wasn’t hurt.

“Obviously there is a level of fear there,” Keyes said.

But for her husband, it was more than fear.

“Anger, because someone shot at my wife,” Wright said. “The natural response was anger and then some worry.”

Wright heard about it from officers at work. Three months later, he got a call from his wife.

“It was something along the lines of ‘Hey I got shot at again. I’m fine, just want you to hear it from me,’ and that she was probably going to have to deploy her dog and that was it,” Wright said.

Man fires gun at deputies, threatens woman during chase on I-74

He said the second time around was a much different feeling.

“I was somewhat angry, but I was feeling like ‘go get ‘em,'” Wright said. “I was wanting her and Harley as a K-9 team to get a pursuit and catch the bad guy.”

After a three-hour high-speed chase and standoff, Keyes, her K-9 Harley and other departments caught the criminal.

Wright’s brother, who works for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, used a stop stick.

“It’s a really cool thing that, here I am, home, asleep, getting awakened by a call knowing that my little brother is out there helping my wife,” Wright said.

Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy

It was a full circle moment for a family that’s dedicated their lives to protecting the public and each other.

Despite being in the line of fire twice, Keyes’ desire to serve is stronger than ever.

“I really enjoy, from doing the community service stuff to the community outreach, to, you know, going to the in-progress calls and dealing with that,” Keyes said. “Its nice to have the change.”

Keyes is humble and doesn’t want praise. She said she didn’t do anything any other officer wouldn’t do.

Keyes took a job with a private sector for about 9 months, but missed being a deputy terribly.  She’s been back on the Champaign County Sheriffs’ Department for about a year. Her K-9 Harley has retired, but gives her lots of love at home.

WAND TV

Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of damaging a cemetery is in custody. According to the department's Facebook page, on Friday the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. The department said...
MOWEAQUA, IL
WAND TV

Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

29-year-old from Normal killed in pickup-SUV crash in northern McLean County

A 29-year-old Normal man is dead after his pickup truck collided with an SUV in northern McLean County, authorities said. Conner M. McHale was killed in the crash that happened Friday along U.S. 24 between Gridley and Chenoa, about 20 miles northeast of Bloomington-Normal, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. McHale was the only person in the pickup.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved

HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
HENNING, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
ATWOOD, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

No such thing as a “safe” jail: 31-year-old woman dies at Champaign County jail

On October 13, 2022, Tillie Deitz, a mother of three young children, died in the Champaign County jail. As I found in my own review of publicly available documents, Deitz admitted to being a drug user upon entering the jail and told officers she was experiencing symptoms of withdrawal. An autopsy ruled that her death was the result of an acute toxicity of fentanyl — the synthetic opiate responsible for a growing number of drug overdoses.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Civilian Police Review Board members want change

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board said it’s time to make some changes. The organization reviews and suggests ways police officers can better their relationship with the community. Changes will be made for the first time in their 12-year history. They want...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville man continues to fight for his name on mayoral ballot

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Another layer to Danville’s mayoral race. Jacob Lane was in court on Thursday, fighting to have his name on April’s ballot. In December, Rickey Williams, Danville’s current mayor, filed a challenge against Lane. He claimed some of his petition signatures were invalid. In court, Lane and his lawyer focused on why […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Lawsuits, sheriffs add to confusion around Illinois assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is getting emails from concerned gun owners. “I want people of Champaign County to know, I will follow the law,” Heuerman said. “But I’m not going to violate constitutional rights either.” Heuerman is not on the long list of sheriffs who say they believe the assault […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Veteran with PTSD Questions Amount of Times He’s Been Stopped by Police

(Above) Derrick Cooper addresses Danville City Council. A Veteran with PTSD living in Danville told the City Council during Tuesday evening’s meeting that he’s been stopped too many times by police, and he’s afraid of how he might react due to his condition. Derrick Cooper says he’s been stopped nine times since 2018, with only one of them resulting in an actual ticket. He told us that the other times, he felt they might be looking for a reason.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville man asks for traffic stop review

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
DANVILLE, IL
