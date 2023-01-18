ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
TENNESSEE STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students

More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students. More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. Good Morning Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson County

Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was Wilson County, just east of Nashville. Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson …. Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

What Vaccinations Are Needed for a New Pet

Grace Veterinary Center's Dr. Laura Laxton shares how important vaccinations are needed for pets.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE

