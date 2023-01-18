Read full article on original website
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
Plane makes emergency landing on interstate in Knoxville, Tennessee
A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 40 in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, managing not to strike any vehicles in the process, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
TN mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)
The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Taylor Swift donates to Tennessee animal shelter; 4 puppies named after her songs
TENNESSEE — Taylor Swift reportedly donated to an animal shelter in Tennessee and in her honor, the shelter name four puppies after some of her hit songs. Williamson County Animal Center, located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, shared that they named four mixed-breed puppies after Swift, according to Billboard.
‘Truly a miracle’: Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
TN lawmaker proposes law to allow seizure of street racers’ cars
Despite lawmakers increasing the penalties for street racing in 2021, drivers continue to compete at top speeds down highways and residential roads, putting Tennesseans in danger.
Memphis lawmaker files bill to legalize medical cannabis in 2024
The bill would allow individuals to register for a medical marijuana card pending a determination of need from their physician.
Top Tennessee pair fired after damning review of state’s execution protocol
Report revealed multiple executions in recent years carried out without proper testing of lethal injection drugs
UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students
More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students. More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. Good Morning Tennessee...
Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson County
Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was Wilson County, just east of Nashville. Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson …. Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was...
What Vaccinations Are Needed for a New Pet
Grace Veterinary Center's Dr. Laura Laxton shares how important vaccinations are needed for pets. Grace Veterinary Center's Dr. Laura Laxton shares how important vaccinations are needed for pets. News at 11 on 1/19. The Seven on 1/19. News at 6 on 1/19. News at 5 on 1/19. News at 4...
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22
WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
