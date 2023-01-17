ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update: January 20

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 20, 2023, including Lunar New Year, Lunar New Year Event, DEI Statement, The Help Line, Budget Update, Special Education Update, Performing Arts Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar. Hello Bedford School...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Large Bedford Crowd Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King

A large crowd of 80 people from many segments of the Bedford community came to the student center at Middlesex Community College campus on Monday morning to take part in the seventh annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day breakfast and ceremony. The event was sponsored by Bedford Embraces Diversity.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA Utility Box Project: Call for Artists

People walking, rolling, riding, and driving around town will likely have noticed the efforts of a local artist, Sarah Scoville, working to add creativity and joy throughout Bedford. Scoville is the initiative behind the Bedford Utility Box Project. This week, Scoville was awarded a third grant from the Bedford Cultural...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Scallion: Zen and the Art of Traffic Calming

The Bedford Citizen recently posted an article on the Select Board’s new traffic calming policy. Bedford Select Board Adopts ‘Traffic Calming’ Policy The Bedford Citizen- Dec. 28, 2022. The article explains how the town will determine where traffic calming strategies might be implemented. What is traffic calming?...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford School Committee to Host Budget Hearing Tuesday

The Bedford School Committee has scheduled a legally-required virtual public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2024 local education budget for Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. The link to the session, which will be in a Zoom webinar format, is available as part of the School Committee agenda posted at https://www.bedfordps.org/node/1173/agenda/2023.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Census: First Names

This is Part 2 of looking at the Bedford census data. This time, the focus is on first names. Part 1 was looking at birthdays. Last week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return to the form this week. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Minuteman Diner Celebrates Their Third Year Anniversary

This past weekend Minuteman Diner marked their third anniversary. Opening a new restaurant is hard under any circumstances. Nationally, about one-third of all new restaurants close within a year of opening. Add to that, a pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages- it really is quite an accomplishment. To...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

All About Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many people in East Asian and Southeast Asian countries. It celebrates the beginning of a lunar calendar. Additionally, South Asia and the Middle East/West Asia have their own versions of lunisolar New Year celebrations. Lunar New Year typically falls between mid-January...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Renae Nichols running for Library Trustee

It is with great enthusiasm that I announce my candidacy to serve as a member of the Board of Library Trustees. As an elementary school librarian, I fully understand the importance and the value of a great community library. I would be honored to serve as a trustee to support the library mission and advocate for policies and programs that support the needs of our community.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Short Takes from the Library Trustees January Meeting

As people feel more comfortable going out and about, foot traffic in the Bedford Free Public Library hit a total high mark of 767 on a recent Wednesday, according to Director Richard Callaghan. Wednesday is also a school half day which means the Library plays host to a large number of students. And to Library staff that is a welcome sign of a return to normalcy.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Flu & COVID Vaccine Clinic on Jan. 27

The Town of Lincoln is partnering with Cataldo Ambulance for a Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The clinic, for people ages six month and older, will be held in the Reed Gym at the Lincoln School, 6 Ballfield Rd., Lincoln. This...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

All because a little snow fell…

A couple of weeks ago I asked my neighbors if they would be interested in a snowfall contest. The winter can be long and dull for many, so why not kick things up a notch? The rules were simple in that they had to guess the date a minimum of 2 inches of snow would cover the ground. At the start of the contest, it was still “warm” with no snow anticipated for the next 10 days. I hoped it would be a fun way to give us all something to look forward to and a different place to put our focus.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Library to Celebrate Lunar New Year

It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar and the Bedford Free Public Library will be celebrating with a program of crafts, stories, and music in the Children’s Room on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The Library is partnering with the Parents Diversity Council...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

JGMS Heart Awards for December

Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School, students act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Students put forth great effort to display the core values and each month the school recognizes the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

