Boy Scout Troop 194 Launch into Winter Fun at Camp Wanocksett
Members of the Bedford Troop 194 family traveled to Jaffrey, NH on Jan. 13-15. Our adventure took us to Scout Camp Wanocksett which is located next to Thorndike Pond near Mount Monadnock. It turned out to be a great weekend to be out and about. Most settled into two cozy...
Superintendent’s Update: January 20
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 20, 2023, including Lunar New Year, Lunar New Year Event, DEI Statement, The Help Line, Budget Update, Special Education Update, Performing Arts Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar. Hello Bedford School...
Bedford Education Foundation Announces Return of its Annual Bash
The Bash is on the way back. The Bash is the Bedford Education Foundation’s principal annual fundraising event, and one of the highlights of the community’s social calendar. After missing two years in deference to Covid-19, the foundation has scheduled a black-and-white-themed Birthday Bash – celebrating the group’s...
Large Bedford Crowd Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King
A large crowd of 80 people from many segments of the Bedford community came to the student center at Middlesex Community College campus on Monday morning to take part in the seventh annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day breakfast and ceremony. The event was sponsored by Bedford Embraces Diversity.
Shawsheen Tech hosts Bedford eighth graders for a ‘Showcase Day’
The entire eighth grade class from Bedford’s John Glenn Middle School took a quick bus ride to Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica on Wednesday to experience firsthand the unique educational opportunities the regional vocational-technical school has to offer. A total of 217 JGMS students and 17 staff...
Bedford, MA Utility Box Project: Call for Artists
People walking, rolling, riding, and driving around town will likely have noticed the efforts of a local artist, Sarah Scoville, working to add creativity and joy throughout Bedford. Scoville is the initiative behind the Bedford Utility Box Project. This week, Scoville was awarded a third grant from the Bedford Cultural...
Bedford Scallion: Zen and the Art of Traffic Calming
The Bedford Citizen recently posted an article on the Select Board’s new traffic calming policy. Bedford Select Board Adopts ‘Traffic Calming’ Policy The Bedford Citizen- Dec. 28, 2022. The article explains how the town will determine where traffic calming strategies might be implemented. What is traffic calming?...
Bedford School Committee to Host Budget Hearing Tuesday
The Bedford School Committee has scheduled a legally-required virtual public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2024 local education budget for Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. The link to the session, which will be in a Zoom webinar format, is available as part of the School Committee agenda posted at https://www.bedfordps.org/node/1173/agenda/2023.
Town Census: First Names
This is Part 2 of looking at the Bedford census data. This time, the focus is on first names. Part 1 was looking at birthdays. Last week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return to the form this week. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
Minuteman Diner Celebrates Their Third Year Anniversary
This past weekend Minuteman Diner marked their third anniversary. Opening a new restaurant is hard under any circumstances. Nationally, about one-third of all new restaurants close within a year of opening. Add to that, a pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages- it really is quite an accomplishment. To...
All About Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many people in East Asian and Southeast Asian countries. It celebrates the beginning of a lunar calendar. Additionally, South Asia and the Middle East/West Asia have their own versions of lunisolar New Year celebrations. Lunar New Year typically falls between mid-January...
Election 2023: Renae Nichols running for Library Trustee
It is with great enthusiasm that I announce my candidacy to serve as a member of the Board of Library Trustees. As an elementary school librarian, I fully understand the importance and the value of a great community library. I would be honored to serve as a trustee to support the library mission and advocate for policies and programs that support the needs of our community.
Short Takes from the Library Trustees January Meeting
As people feel more comfortable going out and about, foot traffic in the Bedford Free Public Library hit a total high mark of 767 on a recent Wednesday, according to Director Richard Callaghan. Wednesday is also a school half day which means the Library plays host to a large number of students. And to Library staff that is a welcome sign of a return to normalcy.
Flu & COVID Vaccine Clinic on Jan. 27
The Town of Lincoln is partnering with Cataldo Ambulance for a Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The clinic, for people ages six month and older, will be held in the Reed Gym at the Lincoln School, 6 Ballfield Rd., Lincoln. This...
All because a little snow fell…
A couple of weeks ago I asked my neighbors if they would be interested in a snowfall contest. The winter can be long and dull for many, so why not kick things up a notch? The rules were simple in that they had to guess the date a minimum of 2 inches of snow would cover the ground. At the start of the contest, it was still “warm” with no snow anticipated for the next 10 days. I hoped it would be a fun way to give us all something to look forward to and a different place to put our focus.
Former Students, Colleagues Mourn the Passing of a Beloved Teacher
The passing this week of retired seventh- and eighth-grade teacher Robert Wakeham has evoked an outpouring of remembrances, affection, and respect from hundreds of former students and teachers over a 34-year career. Wakeham, 75, who resided in Lowell, died on Tuesday after a long illness. Funeral arrangements are private. “I...
King Day Event Speaker Seeks Path to ‘Embrace Our Beautiful Diversity’
The guest speaker at Monday morning’s community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day says he will speak about how King’s “voice and values can anchor us to build coalitions, from Bedford to Boston.”. The Rev. Willie Bodrick, pastor of Roxbury’s historic Twelfth Baptist Church, explains...
Bedford Recreation Department, a lot, I mean a lot more than kids soccer! Adult Programs Galore.
We started a new series called “Did You Know” last fall. The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. Next up: Recreation Department, a lot, I mean a lot more than kids soccer!. We are very lucky...
Library to Celebrate Lunar New Year
It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar and the Bedford Free Public Library will be celebrating with a program of crafts, stories, and music in the Children’s Room on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The Library is partnering with the Parents Diversity Council...
JGMS Heart Awards for December
Submitted by Jonathon Hartunian, John Glenn Middle School Principal. At John Glenn Middle School, students act in a way that shows Honor, Empathy, Acceptance, Responsibility, and Tenacity. Students put forth great effort to display the core values and each month the school recognizes the students who have represented what JGMS stands for with the HEART Award.
