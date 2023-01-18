Columbia fencing teams post winning efforts; Paulina reflects on many highlights as a coach over the past three decades for storied program

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School hosted a STEM competition on Dec. 16, with eight high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics clubs invited. On the day of the meet, each team was given the same problem to solve: Provided with rudimentary material, including a tiny electric generator, a light bulb and a whiffle ball, construct an apparatus that would cause a falling object to generate enough electricity to light the bulb for at least three seconds. Instructions said the starting action to begin the process of lighting the bulb would be the release of the whiffle ball from a launching rig.

