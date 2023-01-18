Columbia fencing teams post winning efforts; Paulina reflects on many highlights as a coach over the past three decades for storied program

Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS bowling teams roll to success
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls bowling teams, under head coach Frank Sasso, are enjoying fine seasons this winter. The girls team was in first place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division with a 61-2 record entering the week of Jan. 15. The girls finished in second place in the Westfield.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Nutley, loses to West Essex
BLOOMFIED, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley High School 41-38 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Nutley. Stella Schmidt had 12 points and four rebounds; Aniya Brown had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Maya Mickens had 7 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots; Gabrielle Kot had 7 points; and Nyra Brown had 3 points and 11 rebounds for the Bengals.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoying fine season this winter
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball team is enjoying a fine season. The Buccaneers had a four-game winning streak through Wednesday, Jan. 18, to improve to an impressive 9-2 overall record, including 9-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division. Belleville defeated Weequahic High School of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS wrestling team wins its tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School wrestling team, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, is enjoying a successful season. Belleville hosted and won its fourth annual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Bucs finished first out of 12 high schools. Belleville had four individual champions in the tournament:...
essexnewsdaily.com
KC Campbell leads way as Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to 9-0 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had another great week. The Pirates defeated West Orange High School 7-0 and West Caldwell Tech 7-0 to raise their record to 9-0 on the season. The high games against West Orange were sophomore Nicholas Dragone with 240, junior...
essexnewsdaily.com
Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s 19th Annual HS Hoopfest is a success
ROSELLE/WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School gym on Jan. 7,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep’s 4×400 relay track team qualifies for Millrose Games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team had a great week. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Millrose Games Trials at the Armory in New York City, the 4×400 meter relay team ran a blistering time of 3 minutes, 20.36 seconds to qualify for the Millrose Games on Feb. 11. The time is the No. 1 spot in the national rankings for this season. The splits were 52.2 for senior Russell Webb, 50.1 for senior Ryan Matulonis, 48.3 for senior Xavier Donaldson, and 49.7 for senior Nick DeVita. That is the same foursome that won the 2022 New Balance Nationals title.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS STEM Club works to generate electricity
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School hosted a STEM competition on Dec. 16, with eight high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics clubs invited. On the day of the meet, each team was given the same problem to solve: Provided with rudimentary material, including a tiny electric generator, a light bulb and a whiffle ball, construct an apparatus that would cause a falling object to generate enough electricity to light the bulb for at least three seconds. Instructions said the starting action to begin the process of lighting the bulb would be the release of the whiffle ball from a launching rig.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kean University receives $4.5M grant for mental health program in Belleville schools
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BELLEVILLE / UNION, NJ — A $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will fund a Kean University program designed to increase diversity among school psychologists while proactively addressing student mental health in the Belleville School District. The Kean Department of Advanced Psychology,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Social justice advocates recognized at West Orange MLK ceremony
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange honored members of the community who have made an impact on social justice at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony at Liberty Middle School on Jan. 16. Guests included West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney, United Asian Voices of West Orange representative Fannie Chan Jarvis, St. Cloud diversity council co–Vice President Jessica Harrell, and GrassROOTS Community Foundation founder and President Janice Johnson Dias. Performances by the West Orange High School step team and St. Cloud Elementary School choir accompanied the celebration.
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield library preserves our history
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — With funding from county and state sources, the Bloomfield Public Library continues to preserve its special collections for future generations. The grant money has been put to good use by BPL librarian Lisa Cohn. Provided this year, $6,000 will be used to buy archival supplies to preserve and house paper documents.
essexnewsdaily.com
Grant opportunities help improve quality-of-life issues in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney began the new year and her first term as mayor introducing an emphasis on moving West Orange forward, according to a press release from the township. She advised department heads at a Town Hall staff meeting on Friday, Jan. 6, to reevaluate operations within their department that might qualify for more potential points from Sustainable Jersey. Under the guidelines set forth on the Sustainable Jersey website at sustainablejersey.com, registered municipalities can gain points to upgrade their certification status. Towns that achieve upgraded certification are recognized by state government and civic organizations to be visionary leaders.
essexnewsdaily.com
Luna Stage to perform ‘Torn Asunder’ this February
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize nominee Nikkole Salter’s “Torn Asunder,” a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, “Torn Asunder” is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son.
