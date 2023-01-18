Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
No injuries after fire destroys home near Alexandria, Minn.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A couple was able to escape injury when a fire destroyed a house northeast of Alexandria Friday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the 74-year-old man and 70-year-old woman woke up to the sound of their smoke detectors around 5 a.m. They found their attached garage fully engulfed in flames.
valleynewslive.com
Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house. Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police officers first arrived and...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
Burtrum Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Swanville
SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Burtrum woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Swanville Wednesday. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Road and Basil Road, two miles east of Swanville. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Marty was heading east on...
lakesarearadio.net
Frazee Man Appears In Court For Threatening To Shoot Up Local Business
Court records state that police received a call from a Lakeshirts employee on Tuesday, January 17th reporting that an upset man had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”. Police advised Lakeshirts to go into lockdown while officers located the...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
boreal.org
Update: Man identified in Nisswa snowmobile crash during race
The man injured during a Nisswa snowmobile race has been identified, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. There was no update on his condition. To read the full story, visit the Northern News Now site here.
lptv.org
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
boreal.org
A married couple took their boat onto Lake Superior for an anniversary cruise. Only one of them came back.
On May 11, 1982, Larry and Debbie Race took their boat out into the Lake Superior chill after eating a celebratory dinner. To read the full story, visit the Wadena Pioneer Journal site here.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
