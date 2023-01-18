ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

740thefan.com

No injuries after fire destroys home near Alexandria, Minn.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A couple was able to escape injury when a fire destroyed a house northeast of Alexandria Friday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the 74-year-old man and 70-year-old woman woke up to the sound of their smoke detectors around 5 a.m. They found their attached garage fully engulfed in flames.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house. Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police officers first arrived and...
WADENA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Frazee Man Appears In Court For Threatening To Shoot Up Local Business

Court records state that police received a call from a Lakeshirts employee on Tuesday, January 17th reporting that an upset man had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”. Police advised Lakeshirts to go into lockdown while officers located the...
FRAZEE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona

(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly

A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
BAXTER, MN
fergusnow.com

Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.

The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN

