Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Oakland Shooting Leaves Man Critically WoundedWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Regulators Look To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters
A Bay Area board that oversees air quality in the Bay Area is weighing a proposal to ban the sale of some appliances that run on natural gas. The rule, proposed at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, would ban the sale of new natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters in most of the nine-county Bay Area. Of the 2.7 million households in the Bay Area, 1.8 million use natural gas for space or water heating, according to the agency.
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
cityofmartinez.org
New Year, New City Council
Martinez directly elects first female Mayor, and unanimously appoints the. MARTINEZ, CA – The Martinez City Council is poised to take on 2023 and beyond with a newly elected Mayor and a historic shift on the City Council. On December 7, 2022, Mayor Brianne Zorn was sworn in as the City’s first directly-elected female mayor in its 147-year history. Jay Howard, a first-time Councilmember representing the new District 1, and Debbie McKillop, reelected to her third term and representing the new District 4, were also sworn in. The swearing-in of Mayor Zorn left District 3 vacant on the City Council, and Satinder Malhi was unanimously appointed to fill this vacancy after a public interview process conducted at a special City Council meeting on January 11, 2023. Malhi was formally sworn in last night. Mayor Zorn, and Councilmembers Howard, McKillop and Malhi join long-time Councilmember Mark Ross who represents District 2.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction
Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers
Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
indybay.org
Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters
Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters. Oakland - Activists, and the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, are currently urging HUD’s subsidized housing tenants to contact their representatives in an effort to fight back against an $8.1 billion proposed budget cut to HUD and it’s subsidized housing programs, that’s part of a federal funding decrease of around $130 billion being extorted by the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, Republicans, and the far right-wing extremist members of the Freedom Caucus.
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home
The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Contra Costa County health officials urge people to avoid hospitals for common illness
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County Health Services and Kaiser Permanente say if you have a common illness like the cold, it can be taken care of at home. Officials said they want to avoid the hospitals from being overcrowded so they are urging people to only go to the hospital if […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Beverage wholesaler Breakthru enters California with Wine Warehouse acquisition
An East Bay beverage alcohol distributor with ties to Napa Valley and Solano County has been acquired by an East Coast wholesaler. New York-based Breakthru Beverage Group purchased Richmond-headquartered Wine Warehouse. The latter is a family-owned and -operated company founded in 1973 that distributes fine wine, beer and spirits in California.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Pickleball Community Scores 8 Permanent Courts—but Not Everyone Is Happy
The Recreation and Park Commission voted unanimously Thursday to adopt what it has called a “hybrid” approach to pacify the ongoing feud between pickleball and tennis players for dedicated court space in the city. The decision will add eight dedicated, permanent courts at Larsen Playground at 850 Vicente...
Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms
A county building official deemed it unsafe to stay after the home slid off its base and moved several feet down the hill. See the damage here:
sanleandronext.com
Bayfair Center Looks to the Future
Over the past decade, San Leandro has take a number of steps to lay the groundwork for the creation of a vibrant transit village in the 150-acre area surrounding the Bayfair BART station. In 2018, as a response to the evolving retail environment, the City Council adopted the Bay Fair Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Specific Plan with a vision for the Bay Fair area to become a walkable, transit-oriented community hub, with public gathering spaces, and a mix of retail, neighborhood services, housing, and office space.
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home sells in Oakland for $1.5 million
A historic house built in 1922 located in the 6500 block of Chabot Road in Oakland has new owners. The 1,532-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,501,000 purchase price works out to $980 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 4,050-square-foot lot.
BBC
Lunar New Year celebrated officially for the first time in California
The alleyways have been cleaned, ruby-red lanterns hang overhead and Reverend Norman Fong is on the lookout for a microphone. The 71-year-old San Francisco Chinatown native has emceed the city's annual Chinese New Year parade for two decades - but this year is different. For the first time anywhere in...
Comments / 0