Wave 3
JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the 2023-2024 school year begins in August, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students will have a chance to choose which school they attend for the first time in decades. The Jefferson County Board of Education provided an update Tuesday night to the district’s School...
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
wdrb.com
Louisville elementary school awarded Purple Star for supporting the military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bates Elementary School in Fern Creek was awarded the Purple Star Award on Friday. The award is given to a Kentucky school that shows a major commitment to support students and families connected to the military. The award was presented by Louisville's First Lady Rachel Greenberg,...
Kentucky students compete in speech showcase, voice their concerns within the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 80 students echoed their concerns throughout the Frazier History Museum on Wednesday. Students got on their "soapboxes" and delivered 2-3 minute speeches on "What's the biggest issue facing your community and what should be done about it?" Officials say it's part of a Mikva Challenge,...
'All of our employees should feel safe at work': Metro Council president talks library concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Markus Winkler, (D) District 17, has fought for Louisville libraries before. "I think libraries are one of the key things for the city," Winkler said. Winkler says he was one of several councilors who fought to reopen the Middletown library after it closed due to budget cuts.
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky. According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio. State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there...
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
'I don't want to make them sick': JCPS students, staff receive vaccines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are giving their students and staff an opportunity to catch up on their vaccine immunizations at Iroquois High School. This comes after the CDC recently made Kentucky health officials aware of a measles outbreak in Ohio that could reach the commonwealth. The...
'Fulfilling the dream'; Two of Kentucky's oldest universities announce 'historic' partnership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's only historically Black college and Kentucky's largest university are joining forces to further improve students' education. Simmons College and the University of Kentucky announced Tuesday they will share programs for students and faculty at both schools. "Both institutions will benefit from an exchange of ideas,...
Louisville's UAW branch discusses potential options for Glendale battery plant workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The labor union footprint in Kentucky could grow by the thousands in the years to come, as Ford's new electric battery plants in Glendale take shape. It will create 5,000 new, local jobs. But will they be union employees? That's been a big question. UAW Local...
New Albany moves forward with new police headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of New Albany has approved the plans for a new police headquarters. At Thursday's council meeting, members voted 6-2 to move the new headquarters forward. It will be the first stand-alone police station constructed in the city's history. The department has been renting space...
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
Wave 3
GameStop’s Kentucky distribution center in Shepherdsville set to permanently close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GameStop planning to permanently close its Shepherdsville distribution center in Kentucky later this year, according to sources. The nationwide video game retailer is closing the location on June 30, with all employees being let go by March 31. Job losses are said to begin on March...
WLKY.com
Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
WLKY.com
McConnell announces millions in funding for colleges teaching cyber security in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is bringing his support for enhanced cybersecurity to the state. This morning, he announced $20 million in federal funding for workforce training in Kentucky. The University of Louisville could get a piece of the pie, but they’ll have to work for...
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
Louisville violence prevention groups can apply for $20K grant to increase services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jarring rate of gun violence so far in 2023 has Louisville leaders and the community searching for solutions. In a news conference last week, Mayor Craig Greenberg called on the public to be 'agents of change.' Now, a city-run fellowship program hopes to help violence prevention groups do just that.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
