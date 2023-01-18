ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky. According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio. State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New Albany moves forward with new police headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of New Albany has approved the plans for a new police headquarters. At Thursday's council meeting, members voted 6-2 to move the new headquarters forward. It will be the first stand-alone police station constructed in the city's history. The department has been renting space...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
LOUISVILLE, KY
