Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
Another Winter Storm on the way
After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
Winter storm warning in effect ahead of system bringing snow
(WHDH) — A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Worcester County and Western Massachusetts ahead of a storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow to parts of the state. The warning in effect for Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. A winter storm advisory is in...
Winter Weather Returns: Messy System On The Way Bringing Snow, Sleet and Heavy Rain
The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
Overnight Snow Leads To Damage, Road Closures in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Winter weather has been a rarity this month, but the overnight storm still did some damage as snow keeps swirling Friday. That's the case in North Andover, where businesses off Route 125 near the Lawrence Airport are adjusting to mother nature. A utility pole started leaning over the road, shutting down the highway.
EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction
BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
Beautiful Sunset in Bedford
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
A Garden for At-Risk Native Pollinators Presentation on Jan. 24
75 percent of the world’s flowering plants and about 35 percent of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce. That’s one out of every three bites of food you eat. Pollinators that can’t find the right quantity or type of food (nectar and pollen...
‘It was too much to bear’: Somerville restaurant Tanám has permanently closed
The Filipino spot was a place that invited guests into conversation. A Filipino restaurant laid out the banana leaves that covered its communal table for one final time this past weekend. Tanám, a unique eatery nestled in Bow Market, closed on Jan. 14. The restaurant, which centered around narrative cuisine,...
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Superintendent’s Update: January 20
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 20, 2023, including Lunar New Year, Lunar New Year Event, DEI Statement, The Help Line, Budget Update, Special Education Update, Performing Arts Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar. Hello Bedford School...
Bedford Scallion: Zen and the Art of Traffic Calming
The Bedford Citizen recently posted an article on the Select Board’s new traffic calming policy. Bedford Select Board Adopts ‘Traffic Calming’ Policy The Bedford Citizen- Dec. 28, 2022. The article explains how the town will determine where traffic calming strategies might be implemented. What is traffic calming?...
All About Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many people in East Asian and Southeast Asian countries. It celebrates the beginning of a lunar calendar. Additionally, South Asia and the Middle East/West Asia have their own versions of lunisolar New Year celebrations. Lunar New Year typically falls between mid-January...
Jackknifed tractor trailer in Charlton prompts hourslong lane closures
CHARLTON, Mass. — Officials say it will be hours before a tractor trailer can be removed from a Worcester County highway after a multi car crash caused it to jackknife Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the 84.8 mile marker on I-90 Westbound in Charlton around...
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!
CambridgeSide | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
In addition to having beautiful views of the Charles River, CambridgeSide is a quiet mall with several stores that you might like. Some important stores like Macy's or Sears have left this shopping center but it is still good to visit, especially because of its location. It is very close...
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
