Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash

DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday. According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate National Popcorn Day in the Motor City

Today is the day to honor one of America’s favorite foods. Popcorn is a popular snack eaten by people of all ages, from movie theaters to sporting events. Grab a bag and join us in celebrating National Popcorn Day, whether you’re a butter or cheese aficionado!. Motor City...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern will face trial

A judge had a stern message in court for a man charged in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern. Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12. Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County lottery club wins $3.7M Lotto 47 jackpot prize

CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County lottery club won a $3.73 million prize from Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 game. A four-person Oakland County lottery club, Michigan Lucky 4, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing making them $3.73 million richer. According to Michigan Lottery,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
ANN ARBOR, MI

