Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit child shoots self while playing with gun in home on city’s west side
DETROIT – A child shot himself while playing with a gun in a home on Detroit’s west side on Saturday. According to Detroit police, a 5-year-old boy sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in a home on the 2900 block of Kendall Street in Detroit Saturday morning. Officials say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
General Motors to invest $579M in Flint, $216M in Bay City for V-8 engine manufacturing
FLINT, Mich. – General Motors said it will invest nearly $800 million to bring V-8 engine manufacturing to Flint and Bay City. The automaker said it will invest $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million at the facility in Bay City. The Flint facility will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility. The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash
DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday. According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Person of interest in New Baltimore bank robbery shot, taken into custody in Illinois
HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Ill. – The 18-year-old person of interest in a New Baltimore bank robbery was shot and taken into custody on Friday in Illinois after stealing a truck in Indiana, crashing the stolen vehicle during a police chase and fleeing on foot. According to Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate National Popcorn Day in the Motor City
Today is the day to honor one of America’s favorite foods. Popcorn is a popular snack eaten by people of all ages, from movie theaters to sporting events. Grab a bag and join us in celebrating National Popcorn Day, whether you’re a butter or cheese aficionado!. Motor City...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Little Caesars Arena evacuated due to ammonia leak; 2 minor injuries reported
DETROIT – Little Caesars Arena had to be evacuated due to an ammonia leak which left two staff members with minor burns. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at 3:15 p.m., and the Detroit police are on the scene. The ammonia leak is in the arena’s basement, and reports...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern will face trial
A judge had a stern message in court for a man charged in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern. Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12. Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County lottery club wins $3.7M Lotto 47 jackpot prize
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County lottery club won a $3.73 million prize from Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 game. A four-person Oakland County lottery club, Michigan Lucky 4, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing making them $3.73 million richer. According to Michigan Lottery,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit indie band to play at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Feb. 16
ANN ARBOR – The Timbre of Cedar will perform in the Black Box Theater on Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. No reservations are required for seats in the Black Box.
ClickOnDetroit.com
59-year-old man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 59-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township parking was found dead by police. Suspect Michael Elinski was found dead in Clare, Michigan, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elinski was identified as the suspected shooter on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pittsfield Township police investigating unknown situation involving car with bullet holes
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police situation is unfolding Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a business plaza in Pittsfield Township near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. Pittsfield Township police on Thursday, Jan. 19, closed off part of a business plaza off Plaza Drive near Airport Boulevard, just...
Comments / 0