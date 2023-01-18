Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Panama City dog trainer to open first Dog Training Elite facility in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY — Tina Ruffin left her job in Oregon in April and moved to Panama City to be closer to her elderly parents. Rather than going back into the workforce, she decided to open a business herself. She decided to transition her passion into a career as a...
As a baby, an FSU prof held her while her mom took notes. Now, she's a graduate.
Florida State University alumna Alivia Thompson’s graduation in the fall was a full circle moment for her mother Summer Bell. Bell, an FSU alumna with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, recalls rocking baby Alivia in a car seat during her junior year at FSU while in an e-commerce class in fall 2001 —...
